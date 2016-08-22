CLOSE
App Feed
Home

Church Mess Monday: Killed Over A Seat?

Leave a comment

8/22/16- Did a church member really get killed during service because he sat in the wrong seat? Oh you’ve got to here this edition of Church Mess Monday.

church mess , Tom Joyner Morning Show

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Church Mess Monday: Killed Over A Seat?

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

2 thoughts on “Church Mess Monday: Killed Over A Seat?

  2. L on said:

    OMG!!!!!!!

    When you are in God’s house-there is no WRONG SEAT!!!!

    There is something wrong with the damn PEOPLE-they have lost their minds!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close