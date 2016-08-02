It’s hot outside! So, it’s natural to crave a cold, tasty smoothie to remain cool throughout the day. These smoothie recipes from Metamucil containing psyllium fiber not only taste good, but are good for you. Psyllium fiber helps regulate your bathroom activities, controls your cholesterol and helps with your heart heath, too.

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

Fiber: 5 grams

Ingredients

½ cup vanilla low-fat yogurt

½ medium peeled banana

¼ cup mango juice or papaya juice

¼ cup pineapple juice

1 rounded teaspoon of Metamucil Orange Smooth Powder

½ cup crushed/cubed ice.

Directions

Blend the yogurt, banana, juices and ice together until the ice is crushed to your liking. Then, add in the Metamucil and blend even more. Top it off with your favorite tropical fruit – such as a pineapple.

Lemon-Berry Cooler

Fiber: 6 grams

Ingredients

1 cup cold lemonade

1 cup whole frozen strawberries

1 rounded teaspoon of Metamucil Sugar Free Original Smooth Powder

Crushed/cubed ice

Directions

Drop all the ingredients into a blender and let the magic begin!

5 Fiberlicious Smoothies & Drinks To Chill With was originally published on blackdoctor.org

