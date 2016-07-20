Full-Length Trailer For OWN’s “Queen Sugar” Is Released

The anticipation for Ava DuVernay’s and OWN’s Queen Sugar continues to reach a fever pitch and now the complete full-length trailer for the series has arrived and it looks even better than you could imagine. By the looks of it, this will definitely be a show that you will want to add to your fall premiere schedule.

You’ve heard about it and got a glimpse of it via the teaser trailer that dropped a few weeks ago. Now however, the full-length look at OWN’s Queen Sugar is here and it is required viewing. Clocking in at around 2 ½ minutes, the trailer successfully introduces the main characters and gives glimpses of the drama sure to come.

Entertainment Weekly has a more detailed synopsis of the show, premiering over two nights on September 6th and 7th, which gives insight on the central characters.

Their synopsis states:

The show centers on the Bordelon family who are somewhat reluctantly reunited when the family’s patriarch suddenly dies leaving a family in chaos and an 800-acre Louisiana sugar cane farm in disrepair.

Nova, played by “True Blood’s” Rutina Wesley is the oldest sister, a healer and community activist charged with keeping the family together. Charlotte, played by Dawn-Lyen Gardner, is the cosmopolitan wife of a basketball superstar who returns home to seek solace with her family after scandal rocks her seemingly perfect world.

Ralph Angel, played by dreamy newcomer Kofi Siriboe (“Awkward.”) is the troubled younger brother, recently out of jail, looking for work while trying to do right by his young son. Tina Lifford (“Parenthood”) plays the defacto matriarch Violet Bordelon while Omar J. Dorsey (“Ray Donovan”) plays her loveable younger boyfriend Hollywood Desonier.

