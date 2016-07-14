CLOSE
Hot Headlines
Home > Hot Headlines

Cute Alert: Lil Kim’s Daughter Was the Real Star of Hip Hop Honors

Royal Reign, 2, killed her red carpet debut.

Leave a comment

Lil Kim was the lady of the evening at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors last night, and while she shined on the black carpet, as usual, she — and everyone else at the event — was upstaged by Kim’s daughter Royal Reign.

The two-year-old came swagged out in head-to-toe Versace, of course, dressed in a white and yellow dress, complete with gold-colored jacket and a ton of gold accessories.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the femcee’s adorable daughter.

Lil Kim was definitely in agreement about the cuteness, shouting out her baby daughter during her acceptance speech. “My beautiful baby, Royal Reign, is in the building,” the music icon said with a big smile. “My beautiful baby!”

Looks like baby Royal is the new reigning queen of the celebrity toddler set, and we’ll eagerly keep a watch for where she pops up next.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO: Instagram

Cute Alert: Lil Kim’s Daughter Was the Real Star of Hip Hop Honors was originally published on globalgrind.com

Lil Kim

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Cute Alert: Lil Kim’s Daughter Was the Real Star of Hip Hop Honors

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close