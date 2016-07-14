Cute Alert: Lil Kim’s Daughter Was the Real Star of Hip Hop Honors

Lil Kim was the lady of the evening at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors last night, and while she shined on the black carpet, as usual, she — and everyone else at the event — was upstaged by Kim’s daughter Royal Reign.

The two-year-old came swagged out in head-to-toe Versace, of course, dressed in a white and yellow dress, complete with gold-colored jacket and a ton of gold accessories.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the femcee’s adorable daughter.

Look at Royal Reign 😍 #HipHopHonors — Roddrick (@Mzocky) July 12, 2016

Royal Reign is so cute dressed in all gold 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #HipHopHonors — Majah_Navy (@Fenndiii) July 12, 2016

Lil Kim was definitely in agreement about the cuteness, shouting out her baby daughter during her acceptance speech. “My beautiful baby, Royal Reign, is in the building,” the music icon said with a big smile. “My beautiful baby!”

Looks like baby Royal is the new reigning queen of the celebrity toddler set, and we’ll eagerly keep a watch for where she pops up next.

