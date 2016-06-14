CLOSE
Ex NBA Star Nate Robinson Tries Out With NFL’s Seattle Seahawks

NBA’s three-time former Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson is looking to join the NFL’s Legion of Boom.

According to The Washington Post, the 11-year NBA veteran had a tryout Monday with the Seahawks as a defensive back. The 32-year-old athlete, who played hoops overseas this year for Hapoel Tel-Aviv, was a cornerback at the University of Washington in 2002 but quit to focus on his basketball career.

In March, he announced his intention to pursue a career in football.

The Seattle Times reported Robinson was not expected to be offered a contract with the Seahawks. The squad has 10 players listed at the position on their current roster.

Their starting cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane, and safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas earned the nickname Legion of Boom in 2011.

