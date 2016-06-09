Russ Mitchell Agrees, The City of Cleveland Needs Tom Joyner

Russ Mitchell, Cleveland’s lead anchor at WKYC, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the Cavaliers big win in Quicken Loans Arena and what natives of the city should expect from the upcoming Republican National Convention.

“You need to come to every game. It’s a good day in Cleveland. If the team is hearing you right now…forget about LeBron James, Tom apparently is the good luck charm,” Mitchell said.

On the Republican National Convention:

“We’re expecting 30,000 to 80,000 protesters to come in. The Secret Service came in and spoke to the media and they said we’re ready. It’s going to be a great week. The world will get to see Cleveland, Ohio in a different light.”

(Photo Source: Russ Mitchell Twitter)