Families of 3 Drowned Girls Question if Police Tried to Save Them [VIDEO]

The families of three teen African American girls who allegedly stole a car at 4 o’clock in the morning, and then tried to outrun police, before the car plunged into 15-feet of water, causing each of them to drown, is now asking those Pinellas County Florida Sheriff’s deputies:

Did you really try to save our girls?

Dominique Battle, 16, Ashaunti Butler, 15, and Laniya Miller, 15 are said to have stolen a gold Honda Accord from a supermarket parking lot on March 30. According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times,

“Though the county sheriff’s rules forbid deputies from chasing stolen vehicles, some officers were trailing the car when the car plunged into a pond off a sharp turn in the road around 4 a.m. the next morning.”

