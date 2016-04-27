The families of three teen African American girls who allegedly stole a car at 4 o’clock in the morning, and then tried to outrun police, before the car plunged into 15-feet of water, causing each of them to drown, is now asking those Pinellas County Florida Sheriff’s deputies:
Did you really try to save our girls?
Dominique Battle, 16, Ashaunti Butler, 15, and Laniya Miller, 15 are said to have stolen a gold Honda Accord from a supermarket parking lot on March 30. According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times,
“Though the county sheriff’s rules forbid deputies from chasing stolen vehicles, some officers were trailing the car when the car plunged into a pond off a sharp turn in the road around 4 a.m. the next morning.”
What do you think?
(Photo Source: YouTube)
29 thoughts on “Families of 3 Drowned Girls Question if Police Tried to Save Them [VIDEO]”
I’m late with my two cents. The girls died while committing a crime. I do not blame the cops for not going into the water. The only issue I have is this statement: “Though the county sheriff’s rules forbid deputies from chasing stolen vehicles, some officers were trailing the car when the car plunged into a pond”. They were not trailing the car they were chasing the car period. What is the difference between trailing the car and chasing the car? How fast they were going? Also it seems that the footage cut to another scene, like some of it may be missing.
so the cops made them drive to the pond, and you mad because they should have been home. it’s the cops fault they stole the car too.
If you three girls jumped off of a bridge, should the police jump too?
Wise ole’ Grandma also says they were just doing normal teenage stuff, you know. Driving a stolen car at 4a.m., drinking liquor, and running from the cops…..on a school night.
Our Nubian queens making us proud.
I’ll say it again: crime ends in one of two ways, prison or death.
Exactly. And that rule of law is never going to change even if something gets away a few times doing criminal activities. In time, it will catch up with everyone.
In the video, Grandma Hair Hat says it ain’t stealing if someone leaves the keys in the car. She actually said that. So no crime was committed according to her.
Reading and comprehending are apparently two total different things. But we see and hear what we want to all the time, so…
Even if the cops were chasing them, these girls knew they were wrong and they should have stop because they know they were busted. So now, they run and they went into a pond/lake and now someone need to risk their life to save them in a dangerous lake that could have taken even the people who try to rescue them? Wont happen.
I am sorry but if these girls stole this car and the cops get behind them, that is NOT the cops fault if these girl run and go into a lake. They should FIRST have never stolen SOMEBODY’s else property. And the LAW has a RIGHT to get the car. These girl, if what is being said is true, caused their own death. Even emergery will try to help but if the situation is too dangerous for the helpers regardless if it cops, rescue missioners, etc, THEY SHOULD NOT go in. If so, now we have dead girls and dead officers. And again, these girls caused this situations to happen. When will some folks learn. Sometimes we bring on our on ill fate.
Pigs risking their lives to save some African-American kids from drowning–NOT!!!!!!
If the PIGS had not been chasing these young ladies-maybe they would not have lost control of their vehicle and plunged into the water.
The purpose of dashcams on police cars is to capture all the events that occur once the PIGS leave their car and approach the civilian. If the video showed what really happened-GOOD for the parents of these young ladies and BAD for the PIGS which will show all of their actions.
Look for this video to somehow magically DISAPPEAR if it contradicts the story the PIGS told-
and supports the case for a pending lawsuit by the parents of these children.
Police Departments across this country need to INVEST in dashcams now!!!!!!!!!
Linda are you really that stupid?? So you’ve completely ignored the fact that these kids STOLE a vehicle & put themselves into the situation that ended their lives, would you have jumped into a dark pond in the middle of the night to save some criminals running from the police??
You think the police got out of their cars and pushed the little angels into 15 feet of water?
Linda, thank you. You have confirmed that you are a straight up idiot. Did you see the pond where the car sunk? Heavily vegetated in the water. Florida, so the presence of alligators is possible. The police, or pigs as you call them, are not trained divers nor are they equipped to enter the dangerous water at 4a.m. darkness. These hair hatted hooligans had no regard for the officers lives or their own. Yet you blame the police. I can just picture your nasty azz standing next to Grandma Hair Hat in the video agreeing with her that it ain’t be stealing if someone leaves the keys in the car. She actually says that with a straight face. After watching that video, is anyone not blatantly ashamed of our race?
-Holla
There are morons in every race…..so lets stop associating who we are as individuals with the morons who share the same color skin tone. White people are judged as individuals so until we start to see that way other races will continue to judge us that way.
Those little idiots sadly caused their own death. If any of those officers jumped in to save kids whose parents failed them and they too got hurt. It would be a different tune.
Stupid is as stupid does.
A dash cam is useless if the police car is 10 miles away, the police has to be within a certain distance for the dash cam to record. These girls should’ve been home in bed, preparing to go to school that morning, who knows, maybe they were high school drop outs. 3 lives lost, and an innocent victim car is completely totaled.
Something is fishy about the story of the 30 something guy buying a flat screen TV at 3a.m. This was a Honda Accord sedan, the older, smaller one. With him and three thugs in the car, where exactly was he going to put a flat screen? Not in the trunk, it’s too small. He’s lying
If someone had stolen your car, or was breaking into your home, who would you call? Yes there are some bad cops, just like there are some bad teachers, or bad doctors, there are bad apples in all professions. There are a lot of good cops and they don’t deserve to be called Pigs.
First off, what the HELL is that in the picture. I thought Levar Burton left tv years ago. Secondly, stop fishing for reasons to blame the cops. They stole a car, ran off a cliff and, sadly, died. I wouldn’t have jumped in either. Parents have to start behaving like parents, stop modeling bad behavior, cussing, drinking and acting the fool in front of the kids. Plus I have absolute disdain for parents who let known criminals ( active ones) around their children, lettting the kids see crime and prison front and center. Sorry, but this whole mess calls squarely on the parents and the kids.
“First off, what the HELL is that in the picture” Wow.
Sad but I have to agree with you AA woman. When will these kids learn. We can not blame everything on others to a point.
As hard as I tried, and believe me WOMAN,I tried, I couldn’t stop laughing. I know I’m going to hell in a hand basket, so I’ll just have to pray for forgiveness. But right now, at this minute, I am ROTF, LMBAO. Sorry Lord.
1) Lets not play games here, it’s conceivable and very believable the cops lied about this situation when they filed the report. However, I don’t hold the cops responsible for the death of these girls. The cops/chief got out front early on with pictures of mug shots of these girls immediately (which were blasted on TV screens EVERYWHERE), letting the public know, their lives weren’t worth saving and to get the public’s “yep that’s right, they were criminals” ding-ding SUCCESSFUL. So hell no they didn’t care about saving them.
(2) This is the kind of thing we’ve seen time and time again and try to instill in our youth about making the right decision. Making bad choices lead to one of two things PRISON or THE CEMETARY. God had a purpose for these children lives but obviously they didn’t see it. And for all I know God’s purpose for their lives was to make parents and others like theirs to WAKE the hell UP, get some God in your life, whether it works on not in on the individual.
well the dash cam didn’t lie , they stood by and let them drown , then went back to the station and lied about it , so what are they going to do to them .
what did the police “go back to the station & lie about” Drj??
They didn’t “stand by” and let them drown. Those aren’t professional scuba divers or Navy Seals. They are policemen. They had absolutely no business jumping into 15 feet of water to dry and drag three car thieves out of a car. Period. The real tragedy is letting her mamma and whoever else that was, open their mouths on camera in public. Now THAT was sad.
The other “woman” talking was Grandma Hair Hat. That attorney, or whatever she was, was a stone cold idiot for letting those fools open their mouths. We are all dumber for hearing their “logic”. It ain’t stealing if the keys are left in the car.
DRJ, Linda is the hands down queen idiot on this site. That is undisputed, but you are giving her a damn good run for the money. The dash cam has a finite filed of view. That is an ink black pond with heavy vegetation, and the real threat of gators. The police are neither equipped or trained as divers. They lied about nothing. In fact they have been very honest and transparent.
-Get to steppin’
Couple problems here, 1. unless your an EXTREMELY strong swimmer jumping into the water to save someone thats drowning is suicide, so if they didnt jump in to try to get them i cant fault them for that because if you read studies the majority of “heros” who try that shit DROWN along with whoever they were trying to save … 2. These kids had ALLEGEDLY stolen a car, so the cops have NO IDEA of the mind state of the occupants of the vehicle, are they armed?? Suicidal?? Etc etc … Its easy to arm chair quarterback AFTER the fact when we find out that they were just 3 little kids but think of all the things the cops had to consider in this situation … 3. The mother stated her daughter had STOLEN CARS in the last as in more than one incident so if blame should be placed then the first finger should be pointed at possible SHITTY parenting