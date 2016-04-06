CLOSE
Rev. Al Sharpton Says Vote Even If There Is No Perfect Candidate

Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the results of the 2016 Wisconsin primaries and why it’s important for African-Americans to put their support behind a candidate.

“The issue for u is where is our interest and putting our votes behind our interests. We’re not looking fora perfected candidate but we’re looking for a perfected proposal on criminal reform and social injustice…all of our concerns. The one thing we must remember, if we don’t vote we’re voting for those that have said openly and proudly that they’ll do nothing for us,” Rev. Sharpton said.

2 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton Says Vote Even If There Is No Perfect Candidate

  2. Timothy Green on said:

    I rarely agree with Sharpton, but i do agree with him about voting, if you dont vote thats just like voting for the candidate you know you dont want

