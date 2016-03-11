CLOSE
Ex-HBO Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $1 Million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former HBO employee has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from the cable company by submitting phony invoices.

City News Service says 38-year-old Jennifer Choi of Los Angeles entered pleas Thursday to wire fraud and tax evasion.

Choi worked at HBO for ten years, most recently as a talent relations manager.

Prosecutors say she set up a company to submit nearly 300 bogus invoices for style and makeup services to actors that were never provided.

Instead, the money went into Choi’s bank account.

She was fired in 2014.

(Photo Source: Thinkstock)

