Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay & Hannibal Buress Will Host An Event In Flint The Same Night As The Oscars

Since America learned of the tragedy in Flint, Michigan, many celebrities have spoken out in support of the city and have donated millions of dollars in water bottles and other supplies.

In an effort to increase the awareness and support of the city in need, Black Hollywood superstars Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay and Hannibal Buress are standing up for Flint in an extraordinary way.

The city began to face problems when the local government leaders, in an attempt to save money, decided to stop purchasing water from Lake Huron in Detroit, and instead, began using water from the Flint River. This water was not treated with anti-corrosion chemicals and as a result, began to demolish the city’s water pipes, which caused lead to leak in to the water streams. The lead in the water began to cause physical ailments in the children of the community.

To make matters worse, it was exposed that many of the leaders who were involved in the switching of the water supply were aware of the potential hazardous effects of using the Flint River, but chose to disregard the warnings.

The trio, along with other entertainment notables, will join forces and produce a live-streamed benefit titled #JUSTICEFORTHECITY. Coincidentally, the event will occur the same time as this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Hosted by Hannibal, will be open to the public and available for live stream to anyone not able to attend. #JUSTICEFORFLINT is an idea created by Creed director and co-writer Ryan Coogler and his team Blackout for Human Rights — an activist collective committed to uncovering human rights violations in the U.S.

The event will be held on Feb. 28 at 5:30 PM ET at Whiting Auditorium. Revolt.tv will also live stream the event and donations will be collected during the event as well as via text message.

Ryan Coogler told BuzzFeed News, “With the #JUSTICEFORFLINT benefit event we will give a voice to the members of the community who were the victims of the choices of people in power who are paid to protect them, as well as provide them with a night of entertainment, unity, and emotional healing.”

SOURCE: BuzzFeed News | IMAGE SOURCE: Twitter

