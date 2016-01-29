Kevin Hart unleashed on a Twitter user who accused him and comedian Marlon Wayans of making “stereotypical” black movies.
“The Ride Along 2” star fired off a series responses after being asked: “When are black celebs like @KevinHart4real & @MarlonWayans gonna stop doing stereotypical movies?”
Hart shot down the accusations, instead blaming black folks for not supporting black films.
“When are black people going to stop being so hard on their own kind…We can’t do better until we support each other,” Hart replied. “From the movie business…Ex “Black Movies”….I make movies for everyone, I’m actually overseas promoting my movie on a international level,” he continued.
Marlon Wayans, whose new parody film, “Fifty Shades of Black” hits theaters Friday, also defended his work in response to Laneigh’s original tweet: “When u stop being prejudice. Go see it, then ask the question,” He tweeted.
Check out Hart’s tweet’s explaining his point of view:
Does he have a point?
(Photo Source: PR Photos)
7 thoughts on “Kevin Hart Slams Fan Who Accuses Him of Making ‘Stereotypical Movies’”
Kevin Hart has a point. But it is not a good one.
The truth of the matter is Hollywood will always cater to the lowest common denominator. Sadly, the vast majority of Black people in America enjoy the stereotypical coonery and bafoonery. To be an intellectual in the Black community is to be a minority within a minority. Therefore Black movies of substance will never do well in the box offices until Black people as a whole raise their level of consciousness. So rather than support Hollywood, how about we as a race of people pump our funds into supporting movies that uplift the race, rather than perpetuate stereotypes? Just a suggestion.
It’s true tho… a lot of coonery and buffoonery in those movies. Blacks don’t support because they’ve seen it all before and know what’s going to happen. Oh…and they buy the bootlegs from the Koreans
Like Kevin, love Cube, ride along 2 sucked. IMO Kevin thinks everything out of his mouth needs to be funny, but it doesn’t. He really got on my nerves in this movie, I was glad when the torturing was over. Although one or two scenes were funny, most of it was not. Sorry Kev, it’s like you’re trying too hard. Hopefully, your next movie is better. And again, jmo.
Kevin I enjoy RHOH and I somewhat enjoyed Ride Along 2 (Hispanic chick pointless, Dr. Ken and Diddy jokes had me rolling) BUT what made the great comics like Eddie Murphy Chappelle Chris Rock etc.so funny is they didn’t need buffoonery to get a laugh!! Life’s observations were the laughs (OMG my buckeye child just met Huggie at TV station and Kevin Hart in college, she’s MAD she missed you fellow buckeye Gary Owen at TV station). Kevin you’re spending too time doing slap stick rolling on the floor physical comedy and it’s getting boring like the Rebel Wilson/Mike and Molly actress! RHOH is at it’s funniest when the women and guest comics join the fun!!! The looks Kevin gives sometimes have me rolling…
I Rarely go to the movies, and I do not support movies or actors such as Kevin Hart, Derek Luke, the Wayans, Tae Diggs and so on… The people these guys are married to do not support them either, but the idiots expect Black People to support them.. I don’t watch much TV. I do not knowingly support BM who marry WW
Wait. What????!!!!!!