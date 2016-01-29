Kevin Hart Slams Fan Who Accuses Him of Making ‘Stereotypical Movies’

Kevin Hart unleashed on a Twitter user who accused him and comedian Marlon Wayans of making “stereotypical” black movies.

“The Ride Along 2” star fired off a series responses after being asked: “When are black celebs like @KevinHart4real & @MarlonWayans gonna stop doing stereotypical movies?”

Hart shot down the accusations, instead blaming black folks for not supporting black films.

“When are black people going to stop being so hard on their own kind…We can’t do better until we support each other,” Hart replied. “From the movie business…Ex “Black Movies”….I make movies for everyone, I’m actually overseas promoting my movie on a international level,” he continued.

Marlon Wayans, whose new parody film, “Fifty Shades of Black” hits theaters Friday, also defended his work in response to Laneigh’s original tweet: “When u stop being prejudice. Go see it, then ask the question,” He tweeted.

Check out Hart’s tweet’s explaining his point of view:

When are black people going to stop being so hard on their own kind…We can't do better until we support each other https://t.co/nPC1MA273t — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

@tashyonlaneigh let me take a sec to educate u sweetie, I make "Movies"….As a actor of color I am trying my hardest to remove stereotypes — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

From the movie business…Ex "Black Movies"….I make movies for everyone, I'm actually overseas promoting my movie on a international level — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

I'm busting my ass so other actors of color can eventually get the title "Black Movie Category" removed from the projects that we do. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

So @tashyonlaneigh I want u 2 realize that people with ur mindset & level of thinking are the reason why our movies get categorized — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

In the future @tashyonlaneigh I don't want 2 hear u complain about any of da problems that Black actors r havin Bcuz ur apart of the problem — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

With that being said go see "Ride Along 2" because it's a good "MOVIE"…now back to your regular scheduled programs 😂😂😂 #RideAlong2 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 28, 2016

Does he have a point?

(Photo Source: PR Photos)