If you caught last night’s episode of Empire, quite possibly the biggest OMG moment of the show was Gabourey Sidibe‘s love scene!

In the opening scene, Gabby’s character Becky is seen getting it on with an unnamed chocolate cutie who we later learn is J-Poppa, a rapper on the defunct label Gutter Life Records.

And of course it didn’t take long for Gabby’s scene to become the subject of a few hilarious memes.

And if you’re wondering who Becky’s boo is in real life? Meet Mo McRae. He’s quite the accomplished actor, starring in Murder In The First, Sons of Anarchy, The Butler and Ray Donovan.

Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves 25 photos Launch gallery Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves 1. Jazmine Sullivan Source:Instagram 1 of 25 2. Tamela Mann Source:Tamela Mann Instagram 2 of 25 3. Yvette Nicole Brown Source:PR Photos 3 of 25 4. Kim Coles Source:PR Photos 4 of 25 5. Countess Vaughn Source:Twitter 5 of 25 6. Gabourey Sidibe Source:PR Photos 6 of 25 7. Niecy Nash Source:PR Photos 7 of 25 8. Michaela Pereira 8 of 25 9. Loni Love 9 of 25 10. Gayle King 10 of 25 11. Oprah Winfrey 11 of 25 12. Sherri Shepherd 12 of 25 13. Octavia Spencer 13 of 25 14. Amber Riley 14 of 25 15. Mo'Nique 15 of 25 16. Kelly Price 16 of 25 17. Jill Scott 17 of 25 18. Angie Stone 18 of 25 19. Emily B 19 of 25 20. Syleena Johnson 20 of 25 21. Faith Evans 21 of 25 22. Candice Glover 22 of 25 23. Queen Latifah 23 of 25 24. Nicci Gilbert 24 of 25 25. Adele 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Gabourey Sidibe Gets Steamy In Love Scene On ‘Empire’ [WATCH] Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves We're shouting out all of the celebrity women who embrace their curves because there's not anything wrong with them! Work it ladies!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Gabourey Sidibe Instagram)