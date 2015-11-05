If you caught last night’s episode of Empire, quite possibly the biggest OMG moment of the show was Gabourey Sidibe‘s love scene!
In the opening scene, Gabby’s character Becky is seen getting it on with an unnamed chocolate cutie who we later learn is J-Poppa, a rapper on the defunct label Gutter Life Records.
And of course it didn’t take long for Gabby’s scene to become the subject of a few hilarious memes.
And if you’re wondering who Becky’s boo is in real life? Meet Mo McRae. He’s quite the accomplished actor, starring in Murder In The First, Sons of Anarchy, The Butler and Ray Donovan.
Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves
25 photos Launch gallery
Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves
1. Jazmine SullivanSource:Instagram 1 of 25
2. Tamela MannSource:Tamela Mann Instagram 2 of 25
3. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:PR Photos 3 of 25
4. Kim ColesSource:PR Photos 4 of 25
5. Countess VaughnSource:Twitter 5 of 25
6. Gabourey SidibeSource:PR Photos 6 of 25
7. Niecy NashSource:PR Photos 7 of 25
8. Michaela Pereira8 of 25
9. Loni Love9 of 25
10. Gayle King10 of 25
11. Oprah Winfrey11 of 25
12. Sherri Shepherd12 of 25
13. Octavia Spencer13 of 25
14. Amber Riley14 of 25
15. Mo'Nique15 of 25
16. Kelly Price16 of 25
17. Jill Scott17 of 25
18. Angie Stone18 of 25
19. Emily B19 of 25
20. Syleena Johnson20 of 25
21. Faith Evans21 of 25
22. Candice Glover22 of 25
23. Queen Latifah23 of 25
24. Nicci Gilbert24 of 25
25. Adele25 of 25
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Gabourey Sidibe Instagram)
14 thoughts on “Gabourey Sidibe Gets Steamy In Love Scene On ‘Empire’ [WATCH]”
In other words…BAW you are bashing this young Black woman. Really???
Celebrities are people too with feelings.
BAW you need to be more responsible in your stories. You do more to damage Black culture than most media outlets. As the Black media, I’d expect to see more positive stories, yet EVERYTHING on this site is about Black rapes & murders, celebrity gossip, glorifying homosexulaity and other negative stuff. Post articles that give us the tools to rebuild our communities, whether rich, poor or middle-class. Post grant and scholarship opportunities for non-profits and students.
Bashing celebrities hurts REAL PEOPLE just like hometown gossip hurts real people. It’s time for y’all to reevaluate what the REAL purpose of BAW was SUPPOSED TO BE.
I’m tired of the daily foolishness on this site!!!!!!
Ummph..
Not sure if I really want to view that, she looks dreadful with that hideous blond hay, plonked on her head.
She needs a better stylist too, needs the Mary Mary sister to dress her, as she does not look good.
– I know plenty of BIG women who dress way better than her, are sexy, beautiful and sophisticated.
Even rebel Wilson & the McCarthy woman are styled better than her.
As for her acting, ummph again, I just don’t see it???
– Empire is trying to hard to address every issue, of course TV needs to reflect REAL society; sexuality, size, complexions etc.. but one show, can not do it all.
If you saw Precious, you know the sister can act.
missed the show last nite……really its not holding my attention but I do like gabby, and I heard what happened, big gurl wit big poppa I aint mad! GET IT 🙂
The point is she is human. Love comes in all shapes, colors, and sizes; however Empire is starting to get crazy. Every show, sitcom, series loses viewers’ interest eventually.
I don’t watch Empire, but I’m #teamgabourey all the way. It’s about time she got some lovin’, heard everyone else had a love or sex interest, and even though she may not be a main character, it’s wonderful that the writers aren’t excluding curvy women. We all know, that those little thin boys, with those thin sista’s on their arms, have those curvy women on the side, tucked away. And if they are going to do gay characters, why not a curvy woman? So yeahhhhh to Gabby 🙂 And yes, I’m a size 12, and proud of it, my sisters a 5, and no curves 🙂
I love me some Gabourey, but my girl is not “curvy” or “big boned”. She’s morbidly obese. And I pray that she gets help before it’s too late. She is a phenomenal actor and I want to enjoy many more years of seeing her on screen.
Co-sign. She’s a great actress!!!!!
please help on https://www.gofundme.com/wgrace Thank you and post on social media
I was surprise and happy to see Gabby get her freak on You go Girl
This show has lost it luster. I’m not interested in seeing big mama getting it on. She’s not even main character. What prompted this?whats the point??
I stopped watching Empire because of the gay love scenes. Glad the big girl was able to get it in!
I was loving her part, she’s a diva and don’t get it twisted..big girls get men all the time..
I do not watch Empire, but I’m Happy to hear this. I love that she got an opportunity to do a love scene, and I hope that True will or has found her in real life..