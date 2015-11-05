CLOSE
Gabourey Sidibe Gets Steamy In Love Scene On ‘Empire’ [WATCH]

If you caught last night’s episode of Empire, quite possibly the biggest OMG moment of the show was Gabourey Sidibe‘s love scene!

In the opening scene, Gabby’s character Becky is seen getting it on with an unnamed chocolate cutie who we later learn is J-Poppa, a rapper on the defunct label Gutter Life Records.

EmpireLoveSceneIG

And of course it didn’t take long for Gabby’s scene to become the subject of a few hilarious memes.

Almost spit my ice tea out when I saw that scene.#empire

A post shared by Awkward Parker🦖 (@jurrassic_parker) on

And if you’re wondering who Becky’s boo is in real life? Meet Mo McRae. He’s quite the accomplished actor, starring in Murder In The First, Sons of Anarchy, The Butler and Ray Donovan.

MoMcRaeIG

MoMcRae_IG

(Photo Source: Gabourey Sidibe Instagram)

14 thoughts on “Gabourey Sidibe Gets Steamy In Love Scene On ‘Empire’ [WATCH]

  1. swife@gmail.com on said:

    In other words…BAW you are bashing this young Black woman. Really???
    Celebrities are people too with feelings.

    BAW you need to be more responsible in your stories. You do more to damage Black culture than most media outlets. As the Black media, I’d expect to see more positive stories, yet EVERYTHING on this site is about Black rapes & murders, celebrity gossip, glorifying homosexulaity and other negative stuff. Post articles that give us the tools to rebuild our communities, whether rich, poor or middle-class. Post grant and scholarship opportunities for non-profits and students.

    Bashing celebrities hurts REAL PEOPLE just like hometown gossip hurts real people. It’s time for y’all to reevaluate what the REAL purpose of BAW was SUPPOSED TO BE.

    I’m tired of the daily foolishness on this site!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Miss UK on said:

    Ummph..
    Not sure if I really want to view that, she looks dreadful with that hideous blond hay, plonked on her head.
    She needs a better stylist too, needs the Mary Mary sister to dress her, as she does not look good.
    – I know plenty of BIG women who dress way better than her, are sexy, beautiful and sophisticated.
    Even rebel Wilson & the McCarthy woman are styled better than her.
    As for her acting, ummph again, I just don’t see it???
    – Empire is trying to hard to address every issue, of course TV needs to reflect REAL society; sexuality, size, complexions etc.. but one show, can not do it all.

    Reply
  3. ms. kim on said:

    missed the show last nite……really its not holding my attention but I do like gabby, and I heard what happened, big gurl wit big poppa I aint mad! GET IT 🙂

    Reply
  4. EIB on said:

    The point is she is human. Love comes in all shapes, colors, and sizes; however Empire is starting to get crazy. Every show, sitcom, series loses viewers’ interest eventually.

    Reply
  5. Khmboo on said:

    I don’t watch Empire, but I’m #teamgabourey all the way. It’s about time she got some lovin’, heard everyone else had a love or sex interest, and even though she may not be a main character, it’s wonderful that the writers aren’t excluding curvy women. We all know, that those little thin boys, with those thin sista’s on their arms, have those curvy women on the side, tucked away. And if they are going to do gay characters, why not a curvy woman? So yeahhhhh to Gabby 🙂 And yes, I’m a size 12, and proud of it, my sisters a 5, and no curves 🙂

    Reply
    • kates1221 on said:

      I love me some Gabourey, but my girl is not “curvy” or “big boned”. She’s morbidly obese. And I pray that she gets help before it’s too late. She is a phenomenal actor and I want to enjoy many more years of seeing her on screen.

      Reply
  8. Debra on said:

    This show has lost it luster. I’m not interested in seeing big mama getting it on. She’s not even main character. What prompted this?whats the point??

    Reply
  11. Barb on said:

    I do not watch Empire, but I’m Happy to hear this. I love that she got an opportunity to do a love scene, and I hope that True will or has found her in real life..

    Reply

