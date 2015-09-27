Jonathan McReynolds ‘Christ Representers’ -Unplugged [NEW MUSIC]

Jonathan McReynolds’ newest offering ‘Life Music: Stage Two’ is a project of inspiration and love. It is evident when you hear his delivery on the tracks. He has helped create a new genre with his neo-soul Gospel sound.
Take a listen to his new track ‘Christ Representers’ below:
Jonathan says:
‘God has truly transformed me these past three years, and I feel so blessed to be commemorating the day he chose to create me by sharing more of the creative and kingdom work I love.’
