Jonathan McReynolds’ newest offering ‘Life Music: Stage Two’ is a project of inspiration and love. It is evident when you hear his delivery on the tracks. He has helped create a new genre with his neo-soul Gospel sound.

Take a listen to his new track ‘Christ Representers’ below:

Jonathan says:

‘God has truly transformed me these past three years, and I feel so blessed to be commemorating the day he chose to create me by sharing more of the creative and kingdom work I love.’

What do you think?

Jonathan McReynolds ‘Christ Representers’ -Unplugged [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on elev8.com

Also On Black America Web: