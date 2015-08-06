CLOSE
Rapper Busta Rhymes Charged With Assault in Gym Fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Busta Rhymes has been charged with assault after allegedly throwing a protein drink at a Manhattan gym employee.

Authorities say 43-year-old Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at Steel Gym in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department says the Brooklyn-born rapper and the worker had been involved in a dispute that escalated. He says Rhymes allegedly threw a 17-ounce cardboard container of strawberry protein drink at the man, hitting him in the head. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries.

A lawyer for Rhymes, known for his songs “Gimme Some More” and “Dangerous,” tells The Daily News he’s confident Rhymes will beat the second degree assault charge.

Court information wasn’t immediately available.

(Photo Source: AP)

