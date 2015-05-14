Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and that only means one thing: time to hop in a pool or head to the beach. With bikini season on the horizon, here’s the perfect opportunity to peruse this season’s selection of swimsuits which are more fashion-forward than ever. Look for barely-there bikinis with cutouts galore, high-waisted swimsuits with piping and long sleeve bikinis with high necklines.

Whether you’re planning to lounge poolside or dive in the ocean for a swim, these suits are an ideal mix of fashion and function. Check out 20 of the hottest bikinis of the season, and we promise you’ll find one that compliments your style and shape perfectly.

FAB FINDS: The Hottest Bikinis of the Season For Every Body Type
1. Long Sleeve Bikini
2. Halter Bikini
3. Floral Bikini
4. Bikini with Piping
5. Metallic Bikini
6. Tribal Print Bikini
7. Off Shoulder Bikini
8. Crossneck Bikini
9. Racerback Bikini
10. Cage Bikini
11. High Waisted Bikini
12. White Cutout Bikini
13. Lace Bikini
14. Stripe Bikini
15. Neon Fringe Bikini
16. High Waist Bikini
17. Halter Bikini
18. Bikini with Piping
19. Molded Bikini
20. Balconette Bikini

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @DressUpWithJess

