Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and that only means one thing: time to hop in a pool or head to the beach. With bikini season on the horizon, here’s the perfect opportunity to peruse this season’s selection of swimsuits which are more fashion-forward than ever. Look for barely-there bikinis with cutouts galore, high-waisted swimsuits with piping and long sleeve bikinis with high necklines.
Whether you’re planning to lounge poolside or dive in the ocean for a swim, these suits are an ideal mix of fashion and function. Check out 20 of the hottest bikinis of the season, and we promise you’ll find one that compliments your style and shape perfectly.
FAB FINDS: The Hottest Bikinis of the Season For Every Body Type
1. Long Sleeve BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 1 of 20
2. Halter BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 2 of 20
3. Floral BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 3 of 20
4. Bikini with PipingSource:Retailer Provided 4 of 20
5. Metallic BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 5 of 20
6. Tribal Print BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 6 of 20
7. Off Shoulder BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 7 of 20
8. Crossneck BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 8 of 20
9. Racerback BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 9 of 20
10. Cage BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 10 of 20
11. High Waisted BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 11 of 20
12. White Cutout BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 12 of 20
13. Lace BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 13 of 20
14. Stripe BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 14 of 20
15. Neon Fringe BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 15 of 20
16. High Waist BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 16 of 20
17. Halter BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 17 of 20
18. Bikini with PipingSource:Retailer Provided 18 of 20
19. Molded BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 19 of 20
20. Balconette BikiniSource:Retailer Provided 20 of 20
-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @DressUpWithJess
