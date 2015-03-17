Rookie LAPD Officer Wanted For Murder

Police issued a warrant for one of their their own today—a rookie LAPD officer is wanted for murder in connection with a shooting on Friday night in Pomona, CA, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Henry Solis, 27, had only joined the Los Angeles Police in December and was still a “probationary officer.” Police tell the LA Times that Solis “knows he is wanted” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities identified the victim as Salome Rodriguez, 23, of Ontario. Police said Solis and Rodriguez were at the Viva Tequila Lounge and Nightclub in downtown Pomona on Friday. The two reportedly got into a confrontation, after which Rodriguez was shot several times, and ran bleeding for about a block before collapsing in a parking lot.

Police confirm that Solis did not report to work on Saturday, and that his car was found at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Rodriguez was shot five times, a source told the LA Times, quoting a health professional who treated Rodriguez. The health source said that Rodriguez was hit at least five times, twice in the abdomen, twice in the left leg and once in the lower neck. “The shots were on point,” the source said.

