Weekly Horoscopes By Tracey Rogers (3/16-3/23) [EXCLUSIVE]

Horoscopes for the week of March 16th

Empowerment means learning how to sit through life’s lows without seeking distraction. As one client pointed out, you have to learn how to “re-channel” your energy when the fog sets in.

The climactic period of this stormy month peaks on Monday, March 16th. It will be a bitter sweet culmination of tension experienced these last few years, as we draw a line over the past – what’s done is done – and move ahead with grace and light. That grace and light will come in the form of a potent New Moon Solar Eclipse, which is scheduled during the wee hours EST of Friday, March 20th.

The reason why this Solar Eclipse is so important, is because it will take place in the final degree of Pisces the Fish, the last sign of the Zodiac. What’s more, not too long after the Eclipse, the Sun will enter the sign of Aries (the first sign of the Zodiac) heralding in the Spring Equinox. The final degree of any sign is jam packed with a ton of energy. It represents completion of that sign’s core work, and in Pisces this can be interpreted as a permanent mark of newfound trust in our spiritual wiring. We can add the finishing touch of faith to personal foundations, actively intuiting life ahead during the season of Aries.

As mentioned last week, Aries is a sign full of intent. Once the inner voices influenced by Piscean energy become clear, we can then wield the energy of Aries to consciously take forward steps. The Solar Eclipse will ensure that the internal calls are heard loud and clear, and will provide a window of opportunity to begin the Zodiacal year with clarity of purpose. Set your intentions now.

Check your horoscope below to see how your sign will be affected by this week’s astrological transits, and be sure to read for your Ascendant sign too. Meanwhile, don’t forget to sign up for my Empowerment Webinar, happening this Friday in time for the Pisces Solar Eclipse.

On the day you were born, all of the planets were positioned in the signs of the Zodiac – not just the Sun. To find out more about your full astrological make up, email Tracey for a personal Astrology reading at info@traceylrogers.com

Aries: As you finally begin to understand why certain events played out the way they did, you can start to accept what is with the healing resolve to move on. Aries season is just around the corner, and quite frankly dear Ram, you’ve got the edge. Out of all the Zodiac signs, yours is the most poised to hit the ground running firm on purpose, so don’t waste this energy by holding on to the past. Your time has come and you’ve been kept waiting long enough. Make it count…and Happy Birthday! My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Taurus: A new sounding board that comes in the form of new networks and dreams for the future will be set in place at the time of Friday’s Solar Eclipse. Let’s face it Taurus, you could use some new friends; permanent connections have grown rather stale, and while they still hold an important influence, you’re in need of a fresh set of contacts that speak to your greater good. Yes, I know you would prefer to stick with whom you know. But for the sake of innovation, you should branch out. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Gemini: Career energy will be peaked at Friday’s New Moon Solar Eclipse. Between now and September 2015, you have the luck of the stars on your side bringing professional advancement and opportunity. In the meantime, don’t just sit and wait around for this energy to bring you the goods. You need to be networking – distributing your resume and calling on everyone you know. I promise that doing so will work to your benefit if you really want to make a change. Use those social talents. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Cancer: As energy picks up on the work front, there’s only one thing you need to do to navigate tension: believe in yourself! You’re not useless, Cancer (duh!). You have the skills, talents, and expertise – all things that make you an invaluable asset to your company and employer. If you feel you’ve lost inspiration, it can easily be found. However this time around, what you pick up in the way of motivation could propel you in an entirely new career direction! It’ll all work out, dear Crab. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Leo: When it comes to true intimate connection, only links of a spiritual kind will do. In order for that to occur, you have to believe in what’s possible. Not only do you have to believe, you also have to do your part in manifesting what it is you desire – i.e., living your truth and philosophies without hesitation. As the saying goes, “God knows the yearnings of your heart.” As long as you hold firm to your foundations – those set by you and you alone – the Universe will deliver your full intentions. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Virgo: You desire real connection and partnership Virgo, and so it is time. The New Moon Solar Eclipse on Friday takes place in your opposite sign, Pisces, which represents a fresh start on the relationship front. Keep in mind that this could play out from a business standpoint too, as you begin to build future links that generate financial reward. But if you’re hoping to go from single to coupled – married to happy ever after, this energy could bring added commitment on the love front. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Libra: Partnership activity intensifies over the coming weeks. If single you could meet a surprising new character, while coupled Libras may be spending more time with significant others. This could also play out from a business standpoint too, as financial deals are highlighted. But before you can commit to another, you must first get your own working life in order. Everything from how you manage your time, health, and well-being takes priority now. Do you first, and then pursue them. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Scorpio: Creative juices are highlighted at the New Moon Solar Eclipse, Scorpio, and if you’re not using this energy to develop brainchildren in the form of artistic endeavors, a physical child could appear in the coming year. To say this is fertile energy would be an understatement. What’s more, whatever manifests as a result of the Solar Eclipse is bound to affect your current lifestyle and the ways in which you manage your daily routines. No matter your experience, use this energy wisely. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Sagittarius: A new start on the home and family front will be in place between now and September 2015. Some of you may be relocating or renovating, while others may be making space for a new addition to the family. I’ve been saying for weeks now that Sagittarius is in the midst of some serious fertile energy. If you’re hoping to become pregnant, then there’s no better opportunity than the Solar Eclipse on Friday. Even if parenthood isn’t on your to do list, flirty romance is still in store. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Capricorn: Activity on the home and family front picks up over the coming weeks, Capricorn. This may see you entertaining more guests in the way of relatives, or simply experiencing increased communication with loved ones. Some of you may even begin a new online learning program courtesy of this Friday’s New Moon Solar Eclipse in the area of your chart that governs education, information, and technology. A new home office isn’t a bad idea; would make a great DIY project! My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Aquarius: Education and learning will increase over the coming weeks as you begin to take on new skills and talents that could build your financial portfolio. In fact, if you are given the opportunity to receive new job training, or go back to school for a higher degree, you’d be wise to take advantage now – your window to start is between now and September 2015. Monetary security and personal possessions take on added emphasis too; might as well become an expert on what it is you value. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Pisces: Dear Pisces, as your birthday month comes to a close, I want to give a personal shout out and thank you for your fluid wisdom. Without you, watery Fish, it would be difficult for any of us to tap into a higher source of strength that is resilient and gives us meaning in life. I’m so glad that this Friday’s Solar Eclipse is in your sign; a personal new beginning will soon be officially underway, one that benefits you and all. Thank you dear Pisces. Your energy is very much needed and appreciated. My upcoming March Webinar is for EMPOWERED WOMEN ONLY. Visit traceylrogers.com to sign up!

Tracey L. Rogers is an Astrologer and certified Life Coach in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. With over 15 years of experience, Tracey brings clarity and insight explaining how astronomical activity above affects us down below, while her coaching services motivate you to live a fully empowered life! You can follow her on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. For more information on services, visit http://www.traceylrogers.com

Also On Black America Web: