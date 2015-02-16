Kansas Man Arrested After Passing Out In Mickey D Drive-Thru With Nine Kids In Car

A McDonald’s run may have proved to be lucky for nine kids traveling with Wichita, Kansas resident Edmond Gulley. Gulley, 32, who state records say has has his license suspended and revoked multiple times since 1998, was passed out in the drive-thru lane of a local McDonald’s with nine children in his SUV aged 5 months to 12 years.

KAKE Wichita reports:

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 2400 block of South Seneca around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Wichita Police, a woman had called 911 concerned about their welfare.

When officers arrived, police say they found 32-year-old Edmond Gulley passed out in his vehicle with nine children inside.

There were five girls in the vehicle including two nine-year-olds, an eight-year-old, a five-year-old and a five-month-old. There were also 4 boys: a 12-year-old, an 11-year-old and two 6-year-olds. Police said five were Gulley’s children, while the other three were their cousins.

According to arrest reports, Gulley was arrested for DUI, refusal to submit to a blood-alcohol test and child endangerment. He has since bonded out of jail.

