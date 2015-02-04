How Google Can Detect Cancer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

What can’t Google do!? The tech giant reportedly can now detect cancer. Yup! Listen to the audio player to find out about the their new device that works with a pill to give you test results in the latest Jazzy Report!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to the “The D.L. Hughley Show” LIVE weekdays 3-7 p.m. EST!

RELATED: Richard Roundtree Discusses Beating Breast Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: The New Symptom That Could Lead To Cancer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Prayers Up: Cincinnati Bengals’ Devon Still Gives Sad Update On Daughter’s Cancer Fight

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!