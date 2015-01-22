Chef Huda Sizzles In “Cutthroat Kitchen”

Some chefs are led to their occupation because of their travels or something they tasted, but imagine living your calling at six years old? That’s exactly what happened to award-winning chef, Chef Huda.

“Food has always been a part of my life. I was six years old and already loved food. I was independent (yes, at six) and decided to make a snack. I wanted to make some fish and got in trouble for using the stove,” she says laughing. “The rest is history.”

And Chef Huda has been making history ever since. Raised in a completely organic household, Huda specializes in healthy comfort food and is an ambassador for the American Heart Association and supports the American Diabetes Association. She is also executive chef and owner of the Pretty & Delicious boutique culinary company in Washington, D.C., was featured on the first season of ABC’s The Taste with Anthony Bourdain and Nigella Lawson and recently became the record-setting winner of the culinary competition show Cutthroat Kitchen on Food Network.With six seasons under its belt, Cutthroat Kitchen challenges four chefs to cook gourmet dishes to be judged by a guest celebrity, but introduces auctions in which they can purchase opportunities to sabotage each other or benefit themselves. Each chef is given $25,000 at the start of the show. The winner keeps whatever money he or she has not spent in attempts to sabotage the other competing chefs.

Huda did the unthinkable and beat all the other veteran chefs and won the competition with the largest personal winnings in the history of the show.“I was a fan of the show before going on it and saw myself on it. I love shows like Iron Chef and Chopped and although challenging it was fun,” explained Huda. After the win, Chef Huda is busier than ever with a cookbook being released in 2015, launching a new site with new recipes and specific cooking tips, and will be the executive chef on Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage cruise. She stays fit in between all her jobs by drinking a lot water and incorporating vegetables into her meals. When asked what tools she has to have in the kitchen with her no matter what she responds with, “A sharp knife that you know how to use properly. It saves you time, energy and effort. Two: A zester or grater – it’s all about the presentation. Three: Tongs – a great pair of tongs will save your life! Four: A food processor. Lastly: a wisk.” Whether you’re a celebrity chef or just want to cook a great meal for family and friends, Chef Huda gives a great tip for whenever you step into the kitchen. “Make it stress free and make it fun. At the end of the day, you’re cooking for the people you love in your life. And be confident in what you’re making. Try new things.”

Chef Huda Sizzles In “Cutthroat Kitchen” was originally published on blackdoctor.org

