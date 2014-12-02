No Tithe, No Burial: Pastor Refuses to Bury 93-Year-Old Parishioner

They say “money is the root of all evil.” Keep that in mind as you read this story about a pastor who refused to bury one of his church members…and why.

Olivia Blair, shown in the photo above, lived to be the ripe old age of 93 before she passed away after years of sickness and months of being comatose.

She had joined Fourth Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 43, and when she passed away, her family contacted the church to let them know and requested they perform her burial services.

You can imagine their shock and disappointment when pastor Walter F. Houston said ‘Absolutely not!’

The reason: She had not paid her tithes over the past two years.

“For the last two years, my mother has been in either a nursing home or she’s been in a hospital. And the last few months, she was in a coma!” explained Barbara Day, the decedent’s daughter.

Day went on to say that the church only cared about “money,” and argued that even retail stores were more respectful of their customers. She has a hard time understanding the commercialization that has now found its way into religion, and asks,

“What does this have to do with God? Why can’t I give my mother her last wish to be funeralized in a church that she loved so much?”

Barbara Day said the situation “was like the last insult in the world,” and also indicated that the refusal left her scrambling around town to make alternate funeral arrangements.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: My Fox Houston)

Also On Black America Web: