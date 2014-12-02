They say “money is the root of all evil.” Keep that in mind as you read this story about a pastor who refused to bury one of his church members…and why.
Olivia Blair, shown in the photo above, lived to be the ripe old age of 93 before she passed away after years of sickness and months of being comatose.
She had joined Fourth Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 43, and when she passed away, her family contacted the church to let them know and requested they perform her burial services.
You can imagine their shock and disappointment when pastor Walter F. Houston said ‘Absolutely not!’
The reason: She had not paid her tithes over the past two years.
“For the last two years, my mother has been in either a nursing home or she’s been in a hospital. And the last few months, she was in a coma!” explained Barbara Day, the decedent’s daughter.
Day went on to say that the church only cared about “money,” and argued that even retail stores were more respectful of their customers. She has a hard time understanding the commercialization that has now found its way into religion, and asks,
“What does this have to do with God? Why can’t I give my mother her last wish to be funeralized in a church that she loved so much?”
Barbara Day said the situation “was like the last insult in the world,” and also indicated that the refusal left her scrambling around town to make alternate funeral arrangements.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: My Fox Houston)
341 thoughts on “No Tithe, No Burial: Pastor Refuses to Bury 93-Year-Old Parishioner”
Only Satan would prevent any child of God to have a “Homegoing Celebration” in God’s house.
Wow!!!! He would be standing in an empty church, and any members that stand and allow this mess, will be judged harshly.
Perhaps that church should consider hiring a legitimate Pastor instead of whatever it is currently in charge. He is definitely no pastor.
Good LORD! That pastor has just cursed his entire ministry. I believe he was keeping track of who is paying and who was not. That is sure proof that the ministry he is preaching and the message he is sending is not of GOD. Its all about funding his pocket. I pray you had a service some where else. This pastor can’t hide and he is playing with the LORD. ITS TO MUCH OF THIS GOING ON.
They should put the pastor out. I was taken off church membership by my pastor for not being in attendance due to a back injury. I informed the correct people I could no longer tithe because I ran out of money. I never asked the church for help, but I came into a sum of money that I tithed every week and gave offerings to members that would stagger most people. The Lord knows what I did. The church is supposed to be a HOSPITAL FOR THE SICK AND FOR THOSE IN NEED. When I couldn’t pay anymore, I got taken off the role with the explanation that I had not been in 6 months, and no tithe. I was a member for yrs. I don’t ever read in the Word of “God” saying, if you don’t tithe you aren’t welcomed in the church. One person in my whole church was the only one to check on me. One…and people wonder the churches aren’t full…I am under
Grace, not under the law! This is pitiful. God knows your heart, not your purse. Look at her age. Limited income and 93…The man or woman needs to go. Things just like this, have taken Christians away for the church….I’m just saying. I am white, 60 and limited income. If I had the money, I would pay for it. God is a God of order and decent, not this mess. But we all reap what we sow. Sad but true, whether it’s good or bad.
Christ threw the moneychangers out of the temple, and found fault with those whose focus in religion was in worldly things.
This is absolutely SHAMEFUL.
it,s not money itself that is the root of all evil, but the love of money that is the root of all evil. if you are going to quote scripture, then quote it correctly. that so called pastor is wrong with what he is doing.
C Martin you are so right, that is what my pastor said in church, people mis-quote scripture, it is not the money but the love of money the root of all evil,
The Bible teaches at Ecclesiates 9:5 that the dead know nothing at all. So thankfully her mother knows nothing of this shameful conduct that in no way honors the God of the Bible, The love of money is the root of all sorts of injurious and hurtful things says 1 Timothy 6:9,10. Religious leaders such as this one will soon answer to God for their shameful conduct. Hopefully the service was conducted at a funeral home, and that pastor was not invited.
I will say scripture say it is the LOVE of money (not money itself) that is the root of all kinds of evil. That does seem to be the case here…
What you have done to the least of mine you have done to me.
Point:
This is one of the strong reason half of these so-call men of “WORSHIP” are not welcome in God’s Kingdom! Because they don’t get it…You never turn down a parishioners burial all because of money. Are you kidding me. Again I say unto you:
I am the Judge of all judges and when the time comes you will be judged on your merits, deeds, honesty, commitment. I hope you read this my friend because the gates of hell just included your name. No salvation for such an “WICKED DEED” against your own like this.
Wow, I wouldn’t want to be a member of that Pastor’s church. How unGodly of him to say that and deny her a service at her own church.
WOW, unbelievable. Where’s the love.
Shameful Pastor, how immoral!!!!
The new testament church does not pay tithes. Tithing was under the old covenant for Israel only. Tithes were received by the priest, tithe was not money. Today any church organization that teaches the congregation to keep the tithe is in error. They are the pastors they should know the scriptures. And if they say today the tithe is the first fruit of your earnings they must show where the bible says that. They won’t be able because the apostles never taught that in the apostles doctrine. And the apostles are speaking the word of God. You do not find any scripture commanding the new testament church to keep the tithe. Now to back this up with scripture.
Amen brother. There is a full explanation and teaching about tithing at http://www.prophecyunveiled.com.
Nehemiah 10:38 And the priest the son of Aaron shall be with the Levites when the Levites take tithes, and the Levites shall bring up the tithe of the tithes unto the house of our God to the chambers into the treasure house. There are no priest or Levites in the church today. First error. Leviticus 27:30 And all the tithe of the land whether of the seed of the land or of the fruit of the tree is the Lord’s it is holy unto the Lord. Notice no money mentioned here, second error. Malachi 3:8 Will a man rob God? But ye say, wherein have we robbed thee? in tithes and offerings. Now we have both tithe and offering showing there is a difference. This is Israel not the church. Third error. 2Corinthians 9:7 Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give, not grudgingly or of necessity for God loveth a cheerful giver. This is address to the church by the teachings of the apostle Paul under the guidance of the Holy Spirit. The church was told to give from the heart but not how much. Also no mention of tithe. The tithe is ten percent. Once you put an amount on giving it is no longer freely giving. 1Corinthians 16:1 Now concerning the collection for the saints, as I have given orders to the churches of Galatia even so do ye. 12: Upon the first day of the week let every one of you lay by him in store as God hath prospered him that there be no gathering when I come. Here Paul is taking up a collection, he’s going it when the church gathers, Sunday worship. The church is identified and still no mention of tithe. What is mentioned, as God has prospered you. This is the answer to that tithing problem, that pastor is in error. He should have performed the funeral it can be a tool of evangelism. The church of the bible is not Baptist, that’s another problem.
Dude, the gospel might be free, but it cost money to run a church, or any other kind of ministry. Only 18 percent of Christians even tithe at all…The rest of us fill in the blank. Just how will the gospel hit the 4 corners of the world before the second coming? It takes cash…You do the math…
Aaaaaamen! Preach preacher! Tithing is a sparingly seed according to Second Corinthians. That’s why a lot of churches are closing their doors due to lack of funds, because when people were doing good financially in the 90s, they should’ve been using TRUE biblical giving and not trying to slay people in the spirit, howling like dogs with Kenneth Copeland and getting ready for NOTHING with Jakes! Lol!
Funerals are not free. Most churches charge a fee. The fee is reduced for church members. Get over it!!
Carl, Ms. Blair was a member of the church for FIFTY years, joining when she was 43. Besides, the pastor’s refusal to conduct Ms. Blair’s funeral service was because she had not paid her tithes in 2 years, not because she wasn’t a member. Why didn’t the pastor know Ms. Blair was too sick to attend church for 2 years, or did he not care? Did he visit her while she was convalescing, or pray for her recovery, or was it only about the money for this wolf in sheeps clothing? What about the FORTY-EIGHT years when Ms. Blair did pay her tithes… what did that buy her?! Ironic that the pastor kept track of Ms. Blair’s tithes but not Ms. Blair. Shameful!
AMEN!!!!! You have said my sentiments exactly!!!!!!!
Just another preacher who has began to think he is god. I’ve seen this muti times, they start off being the leader of a church and before you know it, he has appointed himself the final say on all things. If I was this family…..I would picket the church on Sunday morning….just stand there all quiet with signs protesting this minister. Come to think of it, why didn’t the church member step up and do what was right……….why are people scared to get rid of bad ministers.
AMEN, AMEN, AND AMEN !