Jaden & Willow Smith Speak On Time, Music & Emotions, Confuse Everyone

The fabulously baffling off-spring of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith had a really spacey chat with “T Magazine,” which is distributed by “New York Times.” After reading some clips from the interview, we’re just left to mumble “Umm…what?”

When asked whether she believes that time is moving too quickly because she’s been so, Willow said that she doesn’t think time is a real thing. “I mean, time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however I please, and that’s how I know it doesn’t exist,” she stated.

Here’s where Jaden chimed in to explain how anyone can bend time with enough attention (or lack of attention) to a moment. Clearly, he believed that the masses needed to be schooled on this because too many people just don’t know.

“It’s proven that how time moves for you depends on where you are in the universe. It’s relative to beings and other places,” Jaden explained. “But on the level of being here on earth, if you are aware in a moment, one second can last a year. And if you are unaware, your whole childhood, your whole life can pass by in six seconds. But it’s also such a thing that you can get lost in.”

To which Willow added, “Because living.” Yes, because living indeed, Willow.

She got really conceptual on y’all when she broke down the deeper meaning behind her music. “The feeling of being like, this is a fragment of a holographic reality that a higher consciousness made,” she said. And that is all she said.

Then for some reason, Jaden got into a thing about how you can never just feel one feeling at once. According to him you’re actually feeling two emotions at once because science! These are things that he believes.

“Your mind has a duality to it. So when one thought goes into your mind, it’s not just one thought, it has to bounce off both hemispheres of the brain,” said Jaden. “When you’re thinking about something happy, you’re thinking about something sad.”

He continued, “But for creativity: That comes from a place of oneness. That’s not a duality consciousness. And you can’t listen to your mind in those times — it’ll tell you what you think and also what other people think.”

Just for good measure, the interview asked Willow and Jaden about babies because not?! Yes, let’s ask the teens about babies.

Either these kids were completely serious in all of their views–in which case we need to be concerned for future generations–or they just trolled everyone on the Internet.

