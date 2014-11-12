CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is A Feud Brewing Between Porsha Williams & Wendy Williams?! [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Porsha Williams believes she knows the real reason that Wendy Williams no longer watches “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Porsha’s “Dish Nation” co-star Gary Wit Da Tea ran into Wendy at the 2014 Soul Train Awards last Friday, and the Bravo housewife thought was a bit suspicious of the approach. “Is it just me or did she start off just a little bit cold and shady to you, Gary?” she questioned while watching video of his exchange with Wendy.

While he had a moment with Wendy, he had to ask whether she’d lifted her ban on watching “RHOA,” but she’s standing firm in her personal boycott. Porsha didn’t fault Wendy for that. In fact, she even said she understands why Wendy’s no longer watching: the chat diva can’t handle the competition.

Porsha sympathized, “I can totally get why Wendy Williams would hate watching Black women tear Black women down. She has her own show to do it on!”

Hmm! Well, ok, Porsha! How you doin’, Wendy?

 

Is A Feud Brewing Between Porsha Williams & Wendy Williams?! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Dish Nation , Porsha Williams , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , RHOA , The Wendy Williams Show , Wendy Williams

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Is A Feud Brewing Between Porsha Williams & Wendy Williams?! [VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

3 thoughts on “Is A Feud Brewing Between Porsha Williams & Wendy Williams?! [VIDEO]

  2. carmen on said:

    No brains, no education so she gets tons of work done/makeover thinking that will get her fame and fortune. She’s stupid and a bully, her mother created that monster.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close