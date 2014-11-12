Porsha Williams believes she knows the real reason that Wendy Williams no longer watches “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Porsha’s “Dish Nation” co-star Gary Wit Da Tea ran into Wendy at the 2014 Soul Train Awards last Friday, and the Bravo housewife thought was a bit suspicious of the approach. “Is it just me or did she start off just a little bit cold and shady to you, Gary?” she questioned while watching video of his exchange with Wendy.

While he had a moment with Wendy, he had to ask whether she’d lifted her ban on watching “RHOA,” but she’s standing firm in her personal boycott. Porsha didn’t fault Wendy for that. In fact, she even said she understands why Wendy’s no longer watching: the chat diva can’t handle the competition.

Porsha sympathized, “I can totally get why Wendy Williams would hate watching Black women tear Black women down. She has her own show to do it on!”

Hmm! Well, ok, Porsha! How you doin’, Wendy?

Is A Feud Brewing Between Porsha Williams & Wendy Williams?! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: