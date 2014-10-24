Naomi Campbell Convinced Ebola is a Plague from God

As previously reported, she’s organizing two charity fashion shows in aid of victims of the disease is ”terrified” of catching the illness and is convinced the epidemic was predicted in the Christian Bible.

”I’m terrified,” she said. “It was written in the Bible, it was in the Bible there was going to be a plague and this is it, I think this is it.”

And the 44-year-old is taking special precautions to minimize her chances of being stricken with the virus when she travels for her fashion work. During her appearance on “Celebrity Gogglebox,” she said: ”I want a space suit, do you think we can go to NASA and buy a space suit? It’s scary s**t”

”I don’t care what people laugh at, I went on a plane the other day and I wore my two masks, I’ve got to feel protected, I don’t give a damn. I got my Clorox bleach and my rubber gloves and I sprayed down my seat and that’s what I’m going to do on every flight from now on.”

When Noel Gallagher asked, ”Are you seriously telling me you went on a plane with bleach and two f***ing masks?” she replied, ”Yes, one over my nose and one over my mouth. I had my latex gloves, sprayed down the seat, cleaned it down.”

Her friend Kate Moss then mocked her, laughing: “And then when an air hostess came over, she was like, ‘No, don’t come near me.’”

(Photo Source: PR Photos)

