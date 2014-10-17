CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kerry Washington Dares To Go Bare For ‘Allure’ Cover & Looks Perfect [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

KerryWashington-2014AllureCoverWho needs all that extra makeup? When you look like Kerry Washington, you can roll out of bed and do a magazine cover just the way you are.

The “Scandal” star knows how to rock a fierce face beat, but she toned it way down for her “Allure” photo shoot. Kerry’s gracing the cover of the beauty magazine’s November 2014 issue, looking nothing less than divinely dewy and fresh-faced. And can we get into how effortlessly glam she’s making that short, wavy bob look?!

With a cover boasting features about sexy lips, easy hair and calming your skin, Kerry was the obvious choice for the cover girl this month! Just look at her! She seems to be seconds away from hitting the camera with a lip quiver and still manages to be the most fabulous morning person ever in all of existence.

Kerry seems to have it all together, and that may be because she’s not afraid to seek a professional when she needs to talk it out—whatever “it” may happen to be at the particular time. She admitted, “I have gone to a therapist ever since I was in college.”

Seeing a therapist has obviously kept her emotional life in balance, and that inner peace is shining through the surface. Keep it up, Kerry!

PUCKER UP: Guess These Celebrity Lips!
42 photos

 

Kerry Washington Dares To Go Bare For ‘Allure’ Cover & Looks Perfect [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Allure , Kerry Washington , Scandal

One thought on “Kerry Washington Dares To Go Bare For ‘Allure’ Cover & Looks Perfect [PHOTO]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close