Kerry Washington Dares To Go Bare For ‘Allure’ Cover & Looks Perfect [PHOTO]

Who needs all that extra makeup? When you look like Kerry Washington, you can roll out of bed and do a magazine cover just the way you are.

The “Scandal” star knows how to rock a fierce face beat, but she toned it way down for her “Allure” photo shoot. Kerry’s gracing the cover of the beauty magazine’s November 2014 issue, looking nothing less than divinely dewy and fresh-faced. And can we get into how effortlessly glam she’s making that short, wavy bob look?!

With a cover boasting features about sexy lips, easy hair and calming your skin, Kerry was the obvious choice for the cover girl this month! Just look at her! She seems to be seconds away from hitting the camera with a lip quiver and still manages to be the most fabulous morning person ever in all of existence.

Kerry seems to have it all together, and that may be because she’s not afraid to seek a professional when she needs to talk it out—whatever “it” may happen to be at the particular time. She admitted, “I have gone to a therapist ever since I was in college.”

Seeing a therapist has obviously kept her emotional life in balance, and that inner peace is shining through the surface. Keep it up, Kerry!

