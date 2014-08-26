Cameroonian Football Star Dies After Getting Hit By Object On Field

A star Cameroonian football player has died after getting hit on the head with an unidentified object thrown by a spectator, the BBC reports.

JS Kabylie player Albert Ebosse (pictured center) had been playing against USM Alger when the crowd began throwing objects from the stands. Apparently, Algerian fans were upset at Ebosse’s team beating theirs and began throwing rocks.

Ebosse was taken to a hospital in Tizi Ouzou, east of Algeirs, where he was declared dead. A statement from his team confirmed he “succumbed to a head injury.”

Rival team USM called the tragedy a “bombshell.” In response to the death, the Algerian League called a special meeting Monday. The stadium where the players played is closed until further notice.

League president Mahfoud Kerbadj was also present at the game where Ebosse was fatally struck. He sent his condolences to the player’s family.

“My thoughts go out to the family and friends of this young man who enjoyed his job peacefully and went further to pursue his passion for football abroad,” said Issa Hayatou, the president of the Confederation Of African Football, in a statement.

He also added that “African football cannot be the breeding ground for hooliganism whatsoever. We expect exemplary sanctions to be taken against this grave act of violence.”

Ebosse lead the league in scoring for the 2013-14 season with 17 goals.

