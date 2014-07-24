Well, Porsha Williams actually is NOT responsible for Kenya Moore being on the ground this time! Her fellow cast mate on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” took a serious fall during a fashion show in Vegas. But we know you’ve been waiting to hear what Porsha had to say about it. Watch the latest edition of “Dish Nation” in the video below to see Porsha’s reaction to the queen of twirl falling to her knees!
24 thoughts on “Porsha Williams’ Hilarious Reaction To Kenya Moore’s Runway Tumble! [VIDEO]”
TEAM PORSCHA!! Kenya Moore is kind of a mooron! Lol
I think it was very clever how Kenya play it out. Porsha would still be on the floor waiting for someone to pick her dumb butt up.
Hilarious!!!!
Power. https://paper.li/f-1350877742
I’m very surprised that Porsha has been doing so well on DISH NATION; I actually find her quite entertaining. As to her response to Kenya’s fall and recovery – not bad, considering their history.
And the dumbing down of America continues.
Excuse me…I didn’t see Porsha laughing at anyone. The other cast mates were laughing. Why is everyone coming down on Porsha, she was just reporting the story. And she is hilarious on the show.
Porsha lost my support when she made the reference about the “Underground Railroad”. Don’t be surprised if she does not have the last laugh. Get an education Porsha, this gig will end soon.
I like Porsha Williams and I hope things will continue to go well for her. I have no negative comments about either of the women.
Porsha Williams is amazing on dish nation .
Look who have a laugh, how about the under ground railroad? she should read some more, Porsha is a moron and Karma will get her. You don’t laugh on other people miseries. She is childish and stupid girl.
If you are going to criticize someone for being educated, you should at least be able to put together a coherent sentence with the correct words – talk about the pot calling the kettle dumb.
Porsha it’s amazing how you think you actually BEAT someone up. It was more like a YAWN. You keep on bragging someone will challenge you and show you how it is done for real. All models fall on stage at some point. I least she could slang her hand from side to side without worrying about the tracks coming out of her head. She talk a lot of stuff but she doesn’t touch her husband at all. Because she knows better.
Please what comes around goes around if you can dish dirt then you can take it ts keep it real!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I wonder if it’s for upcoming ratings on the biggest cat fight show in the nation…RHOA
that was awesome
2 WORDS FOR YA WILLIAMS (GO AWAY ! )
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD ONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Porsha
Porsha bald as F@%! Where was the hilarious part?
hello ;no surprise here ; we are not talking about someone who is very bright.
LMBAOOOOOOOOO…..KARMA….I LOVE PORSHA ON DISH NATION. I WATCH IT MORE NOW.
Hard to believe these are grown women…
Porsha Williams Ugh. He must have been desperate for someone to be on his show.
Yall are not funny