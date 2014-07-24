CLOSE
The Black Beat
Home > The Black Beat

Porsha Williams’ Hilarious Reaction To Kenya Moore’s Runway Tumble! [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

 

Well, Porsha Williams actually is NOT responsible for Kenya Moore being on the ground this time! Her fellow cast mate on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” took a serious fall during a fashion show in Vegas. But we know you’ve been waiting to hear what Porsha had to say about it. Watch the latest edition of “Dish Nation” in the video below to see Porsha’s reaction to the queen of twirl falling to her knees!

Check out the original story on DishNation.com!

Catch more of Dish Nation here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

Porsha Williams’ Hilarious Reaction To Kenya Moore’s Runway Tumble! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Dish Nation , Kenya Moore , Kenya Moore Fall , Kenya Moore falls , Porsha Williams , Porsha Williams Kenya Moore , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

24 thoughts on “Porsha Williams’ Hilarious Reaction To Kenya Moore’s Runway Tumble! [VIDEO]

  2. luther02 on said:

    I think it was very clever how Kenya play it out. Porsha would still be on the floor waiting for someone to pick her dumb butt up.

    Reply
  5. Mama mia on said:

    I’m very surprised that Porsha has been doing so well on DISH NATION; I actually find her quite entertaining. As to her response to Kenya’s fall and recovery – not bad, considering their history.

    Reply
  7. d' love on said:

    Excuse me…I didn’t see Porsha laughing at anyone. The other cast mates were laughing. Why is everyone coming down on Porsha, she was just reporting the story. And she is hilarious on the show.

    Reply
  8. Vanessa on said:

    Porsha lost my support when she made the reference about the “Underground Railroad”. Don’t be surprised if she does not have the last laugh. Get an education Porsha, this gig will end soon.

    Reply
  11. Zetty Anzarouth on said:

    Look who have a laugh, how about the under ground railroad? she should read some more, Porsha is a moron and Karma will get her. You don’t laugh on other people miseries. She is childish and stupid girl.

    Reply
    • Jorge Cruz on said:

      If you are going to criticize someone for being educated, you should at least be able to put together a coherent sentence with the correct words – talk about the pot calling the kettle dumb.

      Reply
  12. hottlanta on said:

    Porsha it’s amazing how you think you actually BEAT someone up. It was more like a YAWN. You keep on bragging someone will challenge you and show you how it is done for real. All models fall on stage at some point. I least she could slang her hand from side to side without worrying about the tracks coming out of her head. She talk a lot of stuff but she doesn’t touch her husband at all. Because she knows better.

    Reply
    • Kathy on said:

      Please what comes around goes around if you can dish dirt then you can take it ts keep it real!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close