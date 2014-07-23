Black Business Fueling Detroit’s Comeback

Black owned businesses are helping Detroit get back on track. “NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory, Corey Dade, Joia Jefferson Nuri and Paris Dennard discuss how the Motor City is rebounding after bankruptcy.

