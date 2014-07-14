Good Lawd have mercy! We’ve seen a little bit of everything from Joseline Hernadez this past week and this well..we guess this is the cherry on top of the sundae!

We don’t know when this was filmed but if it was filmed recently, it would be strange because Stevie J is in it! He had to flat out take the mic and save her from herself!

Don’t take our word for it though…take a look for yourself in the video below! Start watching closely at about the 2 minute mark!

See! We told ya!

Did you notice how her accent was not half as thick in that video? That was extremely interesting to us. Is the accent something she puts on really hard for the show or is she working really hard on her English? We can’t call it.

And another thing, at what point is her “rap” career going to make sense? Stop laughing….we’re asking a serious question!

Oh well…we guess the world may never know.

Joseline Hernandez Hears Resounding Boos While Performing In Dallas [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Black America Web: