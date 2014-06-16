NEW VIDEO: Joe – ‘Love & Sex Pt. 2’ Ft. Kelly Rowland

R&B heartthrob Joe has finally released a visual to his hit song that we can’t get enough of!

Part two of ‘Love & Sex’ stars Kelly Rowland as Joe’s love interest and the mommy-to-be keeps it very grown and sexy.

Check out the ultra romantic video above and let us know what you think!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

REGISTER NOW for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion taking place August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191.

(Video Source: YouTube)

Also On Black America Web: