Gone Viral!
NEW VIDEO: Joe – ‘Love & Sex Pt. 2’ Ft. Kelly Rowland

R&B heartthrob Joe has finally released a visual to his hit song that we can’t get enough of!

Part two of ‘Love & Sex’ stars Kelly Rowland as Joe’s love interest and the mommy-to-be keeps it very grown and sexy.

Check out the ultra romantic video above and let us know what you think!

(Video Source: YouTube)

Joe , Kelly Rowland , Love & Sex Part 2 , new music , new video , R&B

