Arizona Man Arrested For Shooting At Moon

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) â An Arizona man arrested for unlawfully discharging a firearm told authorities that he was trying to shoot the moon.

Prescott Valley police say 39-year-old Cameron Read also admitted to smoking marijuana before the incident last Friday night.

Police responded to the home after a woman reported that her boyfriend had fired several shots from a handgun and still was armed.

The woman and her teenage son told police that Read was talking about seeing Halley’s Comet and fired a round out of the window.

They heard several more shots before fleeing.

Police say Read has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of felony counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and endangerment plus misdemeanor criminal damage.

He doesn’t have an attorney yet.

