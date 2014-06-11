CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Arizona Man Arrested For Shooting At Moon

Leave a comment

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) â An Arizona man arrested for unlawfully discharging a firearm told authorities that he was trying to shoot the moon.

Prescott Valley police say 39-year-old Cameron Read also admitted to smoking marijuana before the incident last Friday night.

Police responded to the home after a woman reported that her boyfriend had fired several shots from a handgun and still was armed.

The woman and her teenage son told police that Read was talking about seeing Halley’s Comet and fired a round out of the window.

They heard several more shots before fleeing.

Police say Read has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of felony counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and endangerment plus misdemeanor criminal damage.

He doesn’t have an attorney yet.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

REGISTER NOW for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion taking place August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191.

(Photo Source: Thinkstock)

man tries to shoot men , marijuana , National News

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Arizona Man Arrested For Shooting At Moon

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Arizona Man Arrested For Shooting At Moon

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close