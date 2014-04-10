The Wedding Is Off! Big Sean Ends Engagement To Naya Rivera

Big Sean discovered that popping the question after just six months of dating may not have been the best idea. The Detroit rapper recently called off his engagement with “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, claiming “after careful thought and much consideration” he’s not ready to make the lifelong commitment.

“Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off,” his rep said in a statement. “The recent rumors and accusations reported by so called or fake sources are simply untrue. Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately. We will not be commenting again on this matter.”

Sources close to the former lovebirds told TMZ that Naya was “too controlling and too jealous of the women [Sean] worked with and met on tour.”

Of course, like any other nasty Hollywood breakup, shots were fired on Twitter. (The post base since been deleted.)

We wonder if Naya saw this coming. During a January feature for Cosmopolitan Latina, the Puerto-Rican beauty said she was looking forward to marriage and starting a family soon. “I think he’s going to be an amazing husband, and he’ll make a great father someday. He’s so kind to people, but he also wears the pants in our relationship, which I love,” she gushed. “We Latinas are very independent and strong, so it’s even sweeter that I’ve found somebody who can let me out of that role for a minute.”

The 26-year-old lyricist and 27-year-old TV star met on Twitter last year and announced their speedy engagement on October 3rd.

