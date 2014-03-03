Tiny Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage And T.I.’s Alleged Love Child

As we previously reported, rapper T.I. and his lady love Tiny had a tiff on the night of the Grammy’s that seemed to be blown out of proportion by the internets. This public disagreement sparked rumors for days.

But our brilliant sister site Hello Beautiful got the opportunity to speak with Tiny regarding her marriage to rapper T.I. and about the status of their relationship today. They also asked about the rumors that there is a baby out here in these Hip Hop streets that is looking to call T.I. daddy. They pretty much covered all the bases! Check out what Tiny had to say to Hello Beautiful below!

HelloBeautiful: What are your thoughts on your relationship with T.I. in the news right now? Tiny: With any relationship, you argue, you fight, you go through things. So, that’s pretty much what it was. We were into it, but we was able to mend everything and get through it. It’s what we do. HB: What happened on Instagram when T.I. commented under your picture? Tiny: For one, I was actually showing my side. I had my shirt up and I said something about my waist. I wasn’t showing my backside. It’s clear in my pictures when I am showing my backside, but this one in particular was not and the picture was taken from the side. Clearly, it was about my waist. I was trying to think, like, ‘Why did you say that?” But, it’s cool, we talked about it on the phone. I just didn’t understand why he had to say that there. HB: How do you feel about the rumor about you guys getting divorced? Tiny: I don’t feel any different than when I do from the next rumor. I’ve been in the business long enough to know that this happens. It’s been a lot of different things that have been said about me and him and I know it isn’t true. So, I just let it fall to the waist side. If it don’t apply, I have to let it fly and that’s where I’m at with it. HB: What about that love child rumor? Tiny: I haven’t seen anyone come forth and say that it’s his child. So, it definitely don’t apply!

Welp! There you have it! But not all of it! So check out Hello Beautiful to see the interview in it’s entirety!

Tiny Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage And T.I.’s Alleged Love Child was originally published on theurbandaily.com