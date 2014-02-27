CLOSE
PM BUZZ: Robin Thicke Not Giving Up On Paula; Drake & Rihanna Have A Moment On Stage & More…

Robin Thicke Not Giving Up On Paula

News broke earlier this week that Robin Thicke and Paula Patton had separated. Well, Robin isn’t giving up on his marriage so fast! The couple were rumored to be having issues that involved constant arguments when Paula finally decided to throw in the towel. She allegedly called Robin and told him she wanted to end their marriage. According to TMZ, the blue-eyed soul singer cancelled his Atlanta concert and flew to Canada to be with his wife.

We applaud Robin for desperately trying to save his marriage but it isn’t looking good with all the rumored cheating and Miley Cyrus episodes…

Check out this gallery of our favorite pics of the couple:

UP NEXT: Drake & Rihanna Have A Moment On Stage

One thought on “PM BUZZ: Robin Thicke Not Giving Up On Paula; Drake & Rihanna Have A Moment On Stage & More…

  1. Selina on said:

    I think they honestly do love each other but the rumors and the pictures capturing him talking to other woman can be a but much. She is working and it appears that he’s disrespecting their union, when a woman’s fed up you might as well throw in the towel Robin Thicke

