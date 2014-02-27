PM BUZZ: Robin Thicke Not Giving Up On Paula; Drake & Rihanna Have A Moment On Stage & More…

Robin Thicke Not Giving Up On Paula

News broke earlier this week that Robin Thicke and Paula Patton had separated. Well, Robin isn’t giving up on his marriage so fast! The couple were rumored to be having issues that involved constant arguments when Paula finally decided to throw in the towel. She allegedly called Robin and told him she wanted to end their marriage. According to TMZ, the blue-eyed soul singer cancelled his Atlanta concert and flew to Canada to be with his wife.

We applaud Robin for desperately trying to save his marriage but it isn’t looking good with all the rumored cheating and Miley Cyrus episodes…

