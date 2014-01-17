4 Work-Related Mistakes That Can Cost You Your Job

No one wants to be known as the employee who no one wants to work with on a project because they never pull their weight, or the employee who never returns emails in a timely and respectful manner.

It is very possible to be considered a stellar employee in the eyes of your boss, yet, lack the respect necessary to flourish with fellow co-workers. Here are four work-related mistakes that may have a negative effect on your career.

1. Failing to Timely Communicate

Every employee has their preferred method of communicating on the job. You may get more done via email, or you may be the co-worker who stops by another’s cubicle to run something by them. Regardless of how you communicate and/or how others communicate with you, it is important to respond to your bosses and co-workers in a timely manner. Failing to do so will not only cause issues with your co-workers, it can also have a detrimental affect regarding desired goals and timelines.

2. Being Unprepared

Most employees and bosses really do not like being in day long meetings, therefore, these epic and unnecessary hours spent in the boardroom can be mitigated by being prepared with any and all information you have to present or offer to your co –workers and bosses. Failure to adequately prepare will not only make you look bad, it will also have a negative effect on workplace efficiency.

