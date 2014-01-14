Losing weight is in large part about avoiding unhealthy foods. You can work out as hard as you want, but if you’re replacing those burnt calories with unhealthy foods, chemicals and extra fats, you’re probably not going to see much in terms of results.
Here are 3 foods to avoid if you want to lose weight.
Anything Microwavable
Anything that’s frozen or designed to be microwaved should be avoided.
Frozen foods are packed full of all kinds of unhealthy chemicals. Just take a look at the back of the box. How many of the ingredients can you actually read? How many of them sound like whole foods?
Also, the level of fats, sodium and sugars are extremely high. Many TV dinners that people eat in one meal on their own are actually three or more servings – meaning you’re getting much, much more fat than you think if you just skimmed the ingredients.
High Calorie Drinks
Drinks are one of the biggest sources of sugar and extraneous sugars in the standard American diet. A lot of people just don’t realize how much fat is in these various beverages.
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and 7 Up, for example, all contain large amounts of both sugar and calories. People who drink Coke instead of water almost always end up overweight.
3 Foods To Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight was originally published on blackdoctor.org
3 thoughts on “3 Foods To Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight”
