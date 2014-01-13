CLOSE
FAB OR FUG: Janelle Monae Stays Fly In Fausto Puglisi For Vegas Performance [POLL]

“The Electric Lady” Janelle Monae performed at the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards in Las Vegas and served some schoolgirl glam in this embellished Fausto Puglisi jacket, which is a surprising alternative to her black-and-white-uniformed swag. With gold jewels adorned on the sleeves and red Tartan print in the front, the jacket has an unabrashed coolness that Janelle pulls off without trying to hard. Her measurements are also accounted for, since the shorter cut of the piece balances out her petite frame. Janelle kept her signature beauty look in tact with a bold red lip and spunky pompadour.

Since she was in Vegas, the ‘fit is clearly appropriate for the occasion and couldn’t be worn as cool off-stage, in my opinion. I’m feeling the rocker ‘tude of it all. But, what do you beauties think? Are you feeling it?

