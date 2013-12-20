Arsenio Hall Talks Sex Scenes With Cast Of “Single Ladies” [VIDEO]

Arsenio Hall sat down with LisaRaye McCoy, Denise Vasi, Charity Shea, and LeToya Luckett from “Single Ladies,” and they dug into sex scenes, on-camera chemistry, and so much more.

“It’s a lot of sex, a lot of body parts, it’s a lot of skin, a lot of love scenes and kissing,” LisaRaye says of the new season of the scripted series. “[But]It’s not reality.”

LeToya Luckett joins the cast as the very intimidating Felicia Price, but she tried to bring some balance to the role.

“I’m kind of the nice/nasty person. I tried to bring a little comedy to it because I didn’t want people to hate me,” she says. Watch the full clip below.

Season 3 of “Single Ladies” premieres Monday, January 6 at 9PM ET/PT.

