What was originally a project for director Lee Daniels, has turned into a huge opportunity for Ava DuVernay. The highly anticipated civil-rights movie, “Selma” is a biopic centered around Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1965 voting right efforts.

Ava is currently tweaking the script and scouting locations for the movie, according to Deadline.com. This project will reunite her with “Middle of Nowhere” star David Oyelowo who will portray MLK. Ava was chosen by Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company to take over after the film’s original director, Lee Daniels, dropped out.

#TeamBeautiful sends a huge congrats to our site founder and we cannot wait to view this movie!

Ava DuVernay Set To Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic