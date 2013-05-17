Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Abuse, Posts Photos of Vitiligo [PHOTO]

Since being a standout sister on “Braxton Family Values,” Tamar Braxton has won the hearts of fans everywhere. From her exuberant personality and diva style, she’s all that and a bag of low-fat potato chips.
But what most don’t know is that she’s come a long way and has dealt with issues of her own, including abusive relationships and skin disease.
“I’ve always had it, since I was a young girl,” she offers about her struggles with vitiligo. “It’s not as bad as others because everybody has it differently, but I’ve certainly had mine diagnosed. That’s why I tan. People say, ‘You bleach your skin!’ But I tan just so I can have a better tone on my skin, boo!…But when you get diagnosed with a skin disorder, it’s hard. It does weigh on your self-esteem. It really does. But I’m done defending that. I’m not bleaching my skin and if I was bleaching my skin and I felt like saying so, I would, but for the record, I am not.”
There you have it. Tamar is not getting whiter by bleaching.
As far as her past relationships, the singer has come a long way to find the man who loves her for real.
“I haven’t always been vocal about my feelings, especially in a relationship. Now, I make sure that I’m very vocal about my feelings, everybody knows how I feel. Sometimes it’s over the top and most of the time it’s ‘Team Too-Much,’” she laughs, “But I have to do a lot. (I was) a shy person who had self-esteem issues trying to figure it out — now, I’ve gotten over my hangovers. You say, I’m comfortable and confident, it took a long time to get there. Maybe like a year or so before Braxton Family Values, I wasn’t that person. I was faking it til I make it, pretty much. I didn’t feel like I was beautiful. I didn’t feel like I deserved things. I didn’t feel like I could stand in a room and speak or even sing and have people who wanted to listen.” Tamar credits her husband with helping her get over somes of these issues.
19 thoughts on “Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Abuse, Posts Photos of Vitiligo [PHOTO]”
Hey Tamar, First of all the REAL will not be the same without you, I stopped watching it. your like the sound of reasoning and trying to keep it real. Maybe what you could focus on now are children. Going back to your community where you grew up and focus of the many talents these young kids have to office. I can speak for myself my, my granddaughter was given the Moreau scholaship to attend her4 years at Bishop Mc Manara, she’s a black belt in martial. She play’s flute for the DC Children’s Och. and she sing and on 14 years old. She won the Prince Georges County Spelling Bee twice,2014 and 2015 , she’s on the girls softball team. I could wright more about her but I have to leave that up to her parents.
Hope to hear from you soon
vivian
Actually Fantasia has it too, someone pointed it out. You could see the discoloration starting at her feet.
@Tia Flores: u are missing the THEME to the BLEACHING subject; the THEME is Black celeberities like MJ; Beyounce, etc. undergoing cosemetic surgery to ERADICATE their Black or African features–
Nose Reduction, Lip Reduction, Bleaching Hair or Blonding Hair, Ingesting Bleach Products when there is no skin disorder.
I’m not missing any damn thing. This post is about Tamar’s vilitigo not bleaching. People don’t wanna believe that this woman has vitiligo . They’d rather tear her down and say she bleaches her skin. I mean what person who bleaches their skin would turn around and go TAN their skin? Isn’t that defeating the whole purpose? Doesn’t make any kind of sense. People hear one rumor and don’t think to use their common sense.
@Tia Flores: That is NOT the NOSE Tamar Braxton was born with proves u are missing the THEME of the OVERALL SUBJECT. That Bleached Hair is not the TRUE COLOR of her natural-born hair she was born with proves u a missing the THEME of the OVERALL SUBJECT, which manifest a disdain she has for her Black or African features liken to Michael Jackson.
Oh please sit your silly ass down somewhere. Beyonce is not bleaching. Maybe you want to that’s why you’re so pressed about it. I’m a naturally light skinned woman but sometimes I get darker depending on the weather. Beyonce is a performer. It could be anything from heavy performers make up to lighting that makes her appear lighter at times. Ifd you see pics of me as a child I was darker.Could be from me playing outside in the sun all day.i’m older now and typically drive everywhere.I’m a lot lighter and it has nothing to do with bleaching. Sit down.I’m not a big fan of either of these women but me having a sister with this condition, I know people think the dumbest things.
No dumb person once again YOU are missing the point of the post. It says TAMAR OPENS UP ABOUT ABUSE AND VITILIGO. NOT TAMAR DYED HER HAIR, FIXED HER NOSED, AND I THINK SHE DOESN’T WANNA BE BLACK JUST BECAUSE I’M A SELF HATING COON WITH OBVIOUS DEEP ROOTED SELF HATRED. Sit your ass down. This post was about her abuse and vitiligo and your self hating ass is making it about everything but that. How ugly are you? lol
@TF: there is no need to use fowl language. I will not use vulgar language to correspond bec. we have differences. As a Black person, we can have difference without becoming nasty or vulgar toward ea. other. I see that there is a NEXUS to the SUBJECT and the NEXUS is Black celeberities, including TB, trying to ERADICATE their Black/African features, whether it is bleaching, going blonde, reducing their noses & lips, etc.
That wasn’t what the post was about though. The fact that you made it about that shows your insecurities. How ugly are you bitch?!
@TF: I don’t have to become vulgar bec. someone DIFFERS with me on a subject as u have. By some standards I would be considered “ugly”…. It seems u do not see the NEXUS to the subject-matter is Black celeberities, like Tamair Braxton, desiring to LOOK WHITE by ERADICATING their Black features via cosmetic surgery. There is no need to use vulgar language.
Additionally, it can stop developing or resume at any time and can be in the same area or not. Doctors tried creams to see if pigment would return. It didn’t. Then there was recommendation of ultra-violet treatment with no guarantees. I chose to leave it alone. Everyone copes in their own way.
Tamar Braxton OPENS UP ABOUT ABUSE: please, please, MOST BLACK PEOPLE of America have experienced ABUSE.!! and CONTINUE TO SUFFER ABUSE!!! 1998 James Byrd dragged to death behind a pick-up truch in Texas; 1963, 11 yr. old Denise McNair, 14 yr. old Carole Robertson, 14 yr. old Addie Mae Collins and 14 yr. old Cynthia Wesley were BOMBED to death in Alabama; 1999, H.W. Walker was found dead from being tied to a tree & beheaded by 2 whites; 2001, Linden, TX, Clarence Otis Cole was hung from a pine tree by an electrical cord by KKK suspects, and so on & so on & so on. So please T.B. give US a break about ur abuse, u ungreateful BRAT.
I was diagnosed with vitiligo last year. It is on one side of my upper lip and around my mouth. To my knowledge no one else in my family has had it. It is an auto-immune disease and I was told by the doctor it isn’t hereditary. I haven’t used any bleaching products. The doctors told me to make sure to use sunblock because that skin is prone to burning. I’ve chosen not to let it stop me from doing the things I want. Teaching, preaching, socializing are things I continue to do. If it’s a special occasion I wear make-up. Otherwise, I’m au natural. Occasionally someone will ask me about it because they know someone who has it and want to ask questions.
Tamar Braxton is painful-to-watch-BRAT; she upscales the REAL STAR [Tony Braxton]…Tamar shows no respect for her older sisters & esp. Tony. I clearly see that Tony’s depression is traced to Tamar. And I do not buy into her having a “skin disorder”…she is bleaching as Beyounce & other African-Americans.
Thank you Tamar. And you do have the skin disorder like Michael Jackson. It angers me that people are stupid and quick to say people bleach to look white when it really a medical problem. We love stupidity more than facts. That is why MJ suffered.
@Amber3: I differ with u that Tamar Braxton has the same “skin disorder like Michael Jackson”, bec. MJ’s skin disorder did not occur until he started using BLEACH & GLOW products as other Black celeberaties. Look at MJ’s father & mother, they have no “skin disorder” bec. they are not USING BLEACH & GLOW products. 10 to 1 Tamar Braxton is USING BLEACH & GLOW product(s) or taking BLEACH & GLOW injections.
@Marshall, I totally agree with you and YES SHE IS A BRAT.
@Just Me & Amber 3: Black Celebrities Using BLEACH & GLOW should be BANNED as ROLE MODELS for African Americans. I did not know M.Jackson personally, however I knew that he did not like being BLACK subsequently he began BLEACHING as numerous other Black celebrities
Dumb lady neither of my parents have a skin disorder either but my great grandmother did. As did one of M.J.’s elders. My little sister has a mild case of viltiligo also.Everyone with vitiligo doesn’t turn white. Some have a milder case and turn a shade lighter. Educate yourselves. DUMB BLACK PEOPLE ASK YOURSELVES WHY SOMEONE WHO IS BLEACHING WOULD TAN THEMSELVES? DOESN’T THAT DEFEAT THE WHOLE DAMN PURPOSE? USE YOUR BRAINS! My sister tans with her vitiligo just fine. Please be seated unless you or someone close to you has this disease. FYI if my skin was turning white I would bleach the stuff out too rather than look like a dalmation. Ok bye