Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Abuse, Posts Photos of Vitiligo [PHOTO]

Since being a standout sister on “Braxton Family Values,” Tamar Braxton has won the hearts of fans everywhere. From her exuberant personality and diva style, she’s all that and a bag of low-fat potato chips.

But what most don’t know is that she’s come a long way and has dealt with issues of her own, including abusive relationships and skin disease.

“I’ve always had it, since I was a young girl,” she offers about her struggles with vitiligo. “It’s not as bad as others because everybody has it differently, but I’ve certainly had mine diagnosed. That’s why I tan. People say, ‘You bleach your skin!’ But I tan just so I can have a better tone on my skin, boo!…But when you get diagnosed with a skin disorder, it’s hard. It does weigh on your self-esteem. It really does. But I’m done defending that. I’m not bleaching my skin and if I was bleaching my skin and I felt like saying so, I would, but for the record, I am not.”

There you have it. Tamar is not getting whiter by bleaching.

As far as her past relationships, the singer has come a long way to find the man who loves her for real.

“I haven’t always been vocal about my feelings, especially in a relationship. Now, I make sure that I’m very vocal about my feelings, everybody knows how I feel. Sometimes it’s over the top and most of the time it’s ‘Team Too-Much,’” she laughs, “But I have to do a lot. (I was) a shy person who had self-esteem issues trying to figure it out — now, I’ve gotten over my hangovers. You say, I’m comfortable and confident, it took a long time to get there. Maybe like a year or so before Braxton Family Values, I wasn’t that person. I was faking it til I make it, pretty much. I didn’t feel like I was beautiful. I didn’t feel like I deserved things. I didn’t feel like I could stand in a room and speak or even sing and have people who wanted to listen.” Tamar credits her husband with helping her get over somes of these issues.