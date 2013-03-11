CLOSE
Gossip
Nick Cannon Vows to Bring Out the Belt on the Twins

Nick Cannon plans on being one of them old, old school daddies who don’t play!

We know that because that’s what he said. He told Us Weekly that he has his “belt out already” in preparation for the inevitable “terrible twos” his twins will soon inflict upon him and wife Mariah Carey.

Check out the TMZ video below where he says he plans on being just as hard on his son as he is daughter (though his daughter will find it hard to date) and says Mariah “doesn’t need” to handle the corporal punishment … because “that’s what daddies are for!”

And we thought Nick was a softie!

One thought on "Nick Cannon Vows to Bring Out the Belt on the Twins

