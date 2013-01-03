Frank Ocean Arrested For Allegedly Hooking Up With Man Friend While Driving

It seems R&B phenom, Frank Ocean took joy riding to a whole new level during the holidays in Mono County, California. The “Thinking Bout You” singer was detained by police after being pulled over for “driving suspicions.”

According to Yazmar.com, Ocean was riding with a male friend and allegedly the two were enthralled in sexy time while driving, causing them to be pulled over and detained. As the first mainstream Hip-hop artist to come out of the closet.

Ocean shared a personal love story via his Tumblr page about a man and the story ended up endearing many of us to the outside-the-box singer.

