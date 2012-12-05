Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Dee McLeod Talks Cancer

Dr. Dee McLeod’s deep loss is black women’s gain.
The cancer specialist with The Sacred Heart Cancer Center in Pensacola, Florida, lost her mother to breast cancer while McLeod was in medical training at Meharry Medical College.
McLeod’s personal loss drove her to promote education and awareness in the local community and she is involved in and an advocate for national clinical breast cancer trials.
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery