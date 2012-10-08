Suit: Philly Dancer’s Pole Act Injures Groom-to-Be

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit reported that a bachelor party mishap at a Philadelphia strip club landed the groom-to-be in a hospital with a ruptured bladder.

The Philadelphia Daily News reported Friday that Patrick Gallagher had been invited to lie on the stage at the Penthouse Club as a dancer slid down a pole.

The lawsuit filed last week in state court alleges the woman landed with such force on Gallagher's abdomen that his bladder ruptured.

Gallagher, of Lansdale, needed surgery after sustaining the injury in November 2010.

The lawsuit accuses the club of negligence and seeks at least $50,000 for medical costs, pain, humiliation and mental anguish.

The Daily News was unable to reach the club's owner for comment. The Associated Press could not reach a club representative Friday morning.

