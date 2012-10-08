CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Suit: Philly Dancer’s Pole Act Injures Groom-to-Be

Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit reported that a bachelor party mishap at a Philadelphia strip club landed the groom-to-be in a hospital with a ruptured bladder.

The Philadelphia Daily News reported Friday that Patrick Gallagher had been invited to lie on the stage at the Penthouse Club as a dancer slid down a pole.

The lawsuit filed last week in state court alleges the woman landed with such force on Gallagher's abdomen that his bladder ruptured.

Gallagher, of Lansdale, needed surgery after sustaining the injury in November 2010.

The lawsuit accuses the club of negligence and seeks at least $50,000 for medical costs, pain, humiliation and mental anguish.

The Daily News was unable to reach the club's owner for comment. The Associated Press could not reach a club representative Friday morning.

Patrick Gallagher , ruptured bladder , strippers

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Suit: Philly Dancer’s Pole Act Injures Groom-to-Be

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close