What are T.I.’s kids’ names? T.I. has six children—four sons, one daughter, and one stepdaughter—as anyone who watches “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” the Vh1 reality series detailing the rapper’s relationship with wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, can attest. The kids’ names are Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris, Domani Uriah, Messiah Ya’Majesty, Deyjah Imani, and Zonnique Pullins.

Two of T.I.’s kids, Clifford “King” Joseph and Major Philant, are the product of his marriage to Cottle, his wife since 2010. The boys were born Aug. 25, 2004, and May 16, 2008, respectively. Zonnique Pullins is Cottle’s daughter from a previous marriage, and the couple also had a daughter, Lelah Amore Harris, who was stillborn in 2007. T.I.’s other two sons, Domani Uriah and Messiah Ya’Majesty, are from his previous relationships with Lashon Dixon. The Atlanta MC’s biological daughter, Deyjah, is from yet another mother.

MUST READ: How Tall is T.I.?

T.I. has had his share of legal run-ins over the years, and growing up, the future rapper, actor, author, producer and entrepreneur often got into trouble. Speaking with People magazine in 2006, he explained why he expects more from his children. “I stole because I couldn’t afford to get it,” the rhymer, born Clifford Harris Jr., told the magazine. “But they can.” He added, “Do right, or get that ass whupped!”

MUST READ: Top 5 Ride-Or-Die Wives

As for whether T.I.’s “tough love” parenting methods work, fans will have to watch “T.I. & Tiny,” which was picked up for a second season that’s due to begin in September 2012, to find out.

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

What Are T.I.’s Kids’ Names? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: