Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Benjamin Hooks

A trailblazer of civil rights history, Dr. Benjamin Hooks left a remarkable legacy as the first African-American judge in the South since Reconstruction, the first black appointed to the board of the FCC, and the former executive director of the NAACP. The former Reverend of Greater Memphis Baptist Church and Greater New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, Dr. Hooks had a reputation of humility and seeking out justice for blacks through moving leadership.

