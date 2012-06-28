Love Thang

Detroit’s own Loni Love started off life as an electric engineer but decided she wanted sparks to fly in other areas. Electricity’s loss was comedy’s gain as the Detroit-born comedian took to the stage. After becoming a runner-up on “Star Search” in 2003, she knew she was on the right path. After attracting the attention of both “Variety” and “Comedy Central” as their choice for one of the top 10 upcoming comics, Love was firmly set on the comedy circuit. “America’s Sister,” her first standup show, aired on Comedy Central in 2010. You can buy it on DVD here. These days, Love is a regular on E!’s “Chelsea Lately.”

This week you can catch the talented comic in person at the Arlington Improv, near Dallas. She’ll be performing through the weekend at the popular comedy spot and you can purchase tickets here.

Check out Loni at work on “Chelsea Lately” below.

