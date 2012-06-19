CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cissy Houston to Perform Tribute

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Whitney Houston's mother will perform a tribute to her late daughter alongside other female singers at the upcoming BET Awards.

A source familiar with BET's plans said Tuesday that Cissy Houston will take the stage at the July 1 awards show to honor her daughter. Cissy will be joined by "a few top divas," the source said, though the source could not give their names.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the tribute has not been officially announced.

Whitney Houston died at age 48 in February. Authorities called her death an accidental drowning, complicated by heart disease and cocaine use.

The BET Awards airs live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Kanye West, Beyonce and Jay-Z are the top nominees.
 

BET Awards , Cissy Houston , Whitney Houston

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close