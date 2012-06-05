Obama and Biden Smooth Out Gay Marriage Kinks

Dr. Jill Biden revealed that tensions between President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have subsided after her husband jumped the gun in announcing the administration’s support of a gay marriage.

During a Today Show interview, Dr. Jill acknowledged the rumors that her husband and President Obama did have a tiff about the premature announcement.

Vice President Joe Biden admitted to being comfortable with the notion of gay marriage placing pressure on President Obama to acknowledge his position earlier than planned.

President Obama did not have any intentions on keeping his position a secret. He planned to announce his position on the issue prior to the Democratic National Convention in September.

During an interview shortly following the announcement, Obama denied rumors that he was upset with his second-in-command. However, he did admit that it forced an earlier announcement.

“He probably got out a little over his skis, but out of generosity of spirit. Would I have preferred to have done this in my own way on my own terms…Of course. But all’s well that ends well,” Obama said.

Dr. Jill confessed that her husband’s untimely announcement was no surprise to her.

“Joe speaks from the heart and that’s what he did, and that’s what I love about him. I know a lot of people aren’t used to that with politicians and maybe that’s what surprises them,” Biden said.

Despite the timing discrepancy, Dr. Jill said that things are now smooth between the two.

“Joe and Barack are – they’ve worked this out. They’re great. They’re fine,” Biden said.

Also On Black America Web: