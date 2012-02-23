Make It Last Forever: Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell

Tempestt Bledsoe, best known for her role as Vanessa Huxtable on The Cosby Show has been happily unmarried for 19 years to live-in boyfriend, Darryl M. Bell, remembered as Ron Johnson, Jr. from A Different World. Both Chicago natives, Bledsoe and Bell began their courtship five years after meeting during Beldsoe’s guest appearance on A Different World in 1989. After Bell lost his father’s billions at the age of 24 years old, Bledsoe a graduate of New York University’s prestigious Stern School of Business helped him pick up the pieces and stabilize his finances. Although a private couple, the two emerged once more in the limelight for Fox’s 2009 reality show, Househusbands of Hollywood, which highlighted husbands of successful career women handling the household duties. Ultimately, this couple has stood by each other through adversity and continues to experience laughter and happiness.

Why She Loves Him:

While the couple may have an unconventional relationship, they boast two important factors for a successful match: laughter and compatibility. According to ETOnline, Bledsoe stated “ I think we are very compatible. I think that is really the heart of it. People ask us what it is. I think a lot of couples find themselves together and find out that they are not really a good match. And laughter is also very important.”

Why He Loves Her:

As former child stars this twosome has seen all sides of the entertainment industry and Bell states that “because our professional lives have been so similar, we understand each other, our needs and what life is like as an actor. That has helped keep us strong. We have so many people who are common in our lives and so many experiences, too.” In this interview with ETOnline, Bell (who will forever be Ron Johnson in our mind) gushed about his long-time girlfriend, explaining that Bledsoe makes him happy.

Why They Work:

Laughter! Plain and simple, the shared joy and happiness keeps their bond strong. Bell once stated n an interview, “I think it is that it is really important that we are able to make each other laugh. Have you noticed that some of the ugliest stand-up comedians have some of the cutest girlfriends. If you can make a woman laugh, you will find your way into her heart.”

While they aren’t rushing into marriage any time soon, the couple does believe in matrimony. Bell explained to ETOnline, “I believe in the institution, too. I always say you never know what is going to happen 20 minutes from now, but, at the moment, we are happy and we have been happy, so we will see what the future brings.”

Why We Love Them:

Between Bledsoe’s take charge attitude and success, she’s currently the host for Clean House, and Bell’s comedic sensibility, this couple continues to thrive. While marriage may possibly be looming in the future, for these two their motto has always been, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Happiness and laughter clearly play a major role in their success and they share a harmonious relationship!

Make It Last Forever: Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

